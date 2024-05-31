What to do on Father’s Day if you’ve got a foodie dad

Although Father’s Day is every day of the year, the annual occasion is a special opportunity to spoil him. Are you wondering how to plan the best Father’s Day? If you are looking for ideas for fun things to do with a dad who happens to be a foodie, you have come to the right place.

Peruse some sweet and savoury brunch options, French toast or some cast iron pancakes, and top it off with a cup of coffee. Picture: Pexels/Ash Breakfast in bed It is a classic for a reason. The activity is great for anyone, especially kids of almost any age. Get them up earlier than usual so they can "help" prepare breakfast. Peruse some sweet and savoury brunch options, French toast or some cast iron pancakes and top it off with a cup of coffee.

If you don't live with your father, consider dropping by a bakery for his favourite breakfast treats or cooking at home and bringing food over to their place. Either way, he will surely appreciate the gesture and the yummy start to the day.

If you don’t live with your father, consider dropping by a bakery for his favourite breakfast treats or cooking at home and bringing food over to their place. Either way, he will surely appreciate the gesture and the yummy start to the day. Cooking classes If your dad likes to cook, then sign the two of you up for a cooking class. He will have a wonderful experience cooking with his child, and the two of you can share your new skills and recipes with the whole family.

Look for a theme he will enjoy, such as braai classics. It is not just about the taste; it is about the laughter that will bubble up amid the aroma of the ingredients and the shared pride in your culinary creations. Taking a cooking class together is a fantastic way to bond with him while honing your culinary skills.

Whether you are a seasoned cook or a novice in the kitchen, classes are available for every level of expertise. For all wine-loving dads, the ultimate treat on Father’s Day is an at-home wine-tasting event. Picture: Pexels/Valeriya Host a wine tasting For all wine-loving dads, the ultimate treat on Father’s Day is an at-home wine-tasting event. Complete a selection of the best wines with a beautiful spread of cheeses and grapes, along with a scorecard to keep track of all the wines he is tasting.

Pizza party Who does not love pizza? Throw dad a home-made pizza party. Make sure to have all his favourite toppings available as dad and the children make their own pizzas together. Picture: Pexels/Solliefoto Try a new restaurant

You can visit the newest spot in town or try food that he has never had before.

You can visit the newest spot in town or try food that he has never had before. Make a reservation. The eatery does not need to be fancy or expensive. Not only will you get some great quality time together but, through this simple gesture, you will show him how much he means to you. If you do not want to go out to a restaurant on Father’s Day itself, celebrate the week before or consider making food at home.

You can pick a recipe from an up-and-coming chef or something from a food show you watched recently. Grab the ingredients and spend an evening cooking up a feast. Pack up a backyard picnic To plan the perfect Father’s Day picnic, including for the kids and grandkids, you do not need much. All you need is a big picnic blanket, a couple of bottles of good wine, plastic wine glasses and picnic food.

If you have a big family, make the picnic potluck style. This means that everyone attending the picnic (except for your dad, of course) would bring a different food item for everyone to enjoy. One family member might be in charge of bringing fruit salad, another the sandwiches, and another dessert or wine, for example. If the weather is not great, have your Father’s Day potluck lunch or dinner inside the house, instead.

Whoever in your family has the biggest dining room area should be the host, and you can each bring your potluck appetisers and entrées to the event. Father’s Day is best celebrated with family and amazing food, so fire up the grill to make a delicious meal that everyone can enjoy. Picture: Pexels/Quang Nguyen Vinh Campfire braai Father’s Day is best celebrated with family and amazing food, so fire up the grill to make a delicious meal that everyone can enjoy.