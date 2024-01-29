What to eat during each stage of your menstrual cycle

According to Kerri-Lee Taylor, owner of Kiko Vitals, it's important for women to pay attention to their diet in relation to their menstrual cycle. Different foods can be helpful during each stage of the cycle to support hormonal balance and overall well-being. During the menstruation phase, it's recommended to eat iron-rich foods like leafy greens and lean meats to support healthy blood flow, and foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and chia seeds to reduce inflammation and ease menstrual cramps.

Menstruation Phase The menstruation phase typically lasts around 3 to 7 days. During menstruation, levels of oestrogen and progesterone are at their lowest. The uterus sheds its lining, leading to the expulsion of blood, so the focus is on replenishing and nourishing your body. Include iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, legumes, and lean meats to support healthy blood flow and prevent iron deficiency.

Incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and chia seeds to reduce inflammation and ease menstrual cramps. Stay hydrated and opt for warming foods like soups and herbal teas. During the menstruation phase, it is generally advisable to avoid foods that can exacerbate menstrual symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and fatigue. This may include limiting the consumption of salty foods, sugary snacks and caffeine, as they can contribute to water retention and worsen discomfort during menstruation.

Follicular Phase The follicular phase usually spans from the end of menstruation to ovulation, approximately 7 to 10 days, and it is characterised by the development of follicles in the ovaries. Oestrogen levels gradually rise during this phase. In this phase, prioritise foods that support energy and growth. Include nutrient-dense foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables, to provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Increase your intake of plant-based proteins such as lentils and quinoa to support hormone production. Incorporate foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus fruits and bell peppers to enhance iron absorption. Ovulatory Phase The ovulatory phase occurs around 14 days before your next period starts and usually lasts 2 to 3 days. During this phase, oestrogen levels peak, triggering the release of luteinising hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

During this phase, focus on foods that promote fertility and support hormone balance. Include sources of healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, and olive oil to support hormone production. Boost your intake of antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens to protect against oxidative stress. Include zinc-rich foods like oysters and pumpkin seeds to support reproductive health.

Luteal Phase The luteal phase occurs after ovulation and lasts 10 to 14 days. Progesterone levels rise while oestrogen levels decrease if pregnancy does not occur. The aim during this phase is to stabilise mood and manage PMS symptoms. It is common for women to experience changes in sleep patterns during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle.

Some women may have difficulty falling asleep, experience disrupted sleep or feel more fatigued during this phase. Hormonal fluctuations and changes in body temperature can contribute to these sleep pattern changes. Include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, sweet potatoes and beans to support serotonin production and regulate mood.

Include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, sweet potatoes and beans to support serotonin production and regulate mood.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods like spinach and almonds to reduce bloating and muscle tension. Focus on foods with B vitamins, like eggs and lean meats, to support energy levels. "Understanding the connection between nutrition and hormonal balance is crucial for women's well-being. By adopting a cycle-syncing approach to nutrition, you can harness the power of your menstrual cycle to optimise your hormonal health." Apart from aligning diet with the menstrual cycle, Taylor stresses the value of meals that can balance blood sugar levels. These meals are said to help sustain energy, elevate mood, and promote balanced hormones.

