It’s the last weekend before Christmas and most people will be busy preparing for the big family holiday. Some will be busy with last-minute shopping, while others will want to relax and unwind. Of course, not everyone is keen on cooking up a storm for their families and friends, some want to take a break from the kitchen and be served.

If you’re in the latter category, here’s where you can enjoy Christmas lunches in Johannesburg. The Maslow For those staying in Joburg this festive season (or those out-of-towners visiting), The Maslow, Sandton is putting on a delicious Christmas lunch spread under the mastery skills of the new executive chef, Ofentse Morake, and joined by new food and beverage manager Mongezi Radebe.

Guests will be treated to a Christmas buffet at the Lacuna Bistro. They will have options to choose from a selection of welcome drinks, from refreshing cocktails to juice or sparkling wine. Starters include a variety of vibrant salads such as roast beetroot, caprese pasta, Caesar and Waldorf. And for the mains, there will be roast chicken, glazed gammon, roast beef, or pan-roasted hake for those who prefer seafood. The sides will include crispy roast potato, Christmas rice, honey-glazed carrots, season roast vegetables, cauliflower and broccoli gratin.

Conclude your culinary journey with a traditional Christmas pudding, croquembouche, mince pies, assorted mini tarts and a seasonal fruit platter. Where: Lacuna Bistro, The Maslow, Sandton When: December 25, noon.

Cost: R650 per adult, R350 per child. Contact (010) 226 4815 or email [email protected] for bookings. The Maslow in Sandton is hosting a Christmas special lunch. Picture: Supplied. Chiefs Boma Restaurant Christmas is all about eating and celebrating with your loved ones. Chiefs Boma Restaurant at the Indaba Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre is hosting a Christmas Day family buffet for you to feast and be merry.

As per hospitality traditions, guests will be served welcome drinks and be given a Christmas cracker and hat upon arrival. Since this is a family event, the day will feature other exciting activities such as live entertainment, lucky draw prizes, a kiddies entertainment colouring competition and a visit from Father Christmas. Where: Chiefs Boma Restaurant, Indaba Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre.

When: December 25. Cost: Children 0 - 2 years eat for free | Children 3 - 5 years pay R100 | Children 6 - 12 years pay R235 | Children 13+ years and adults pay full price (R650). Contact 011 840 6658 or email [email protected] for bookings. Piazza Hotel

The Piazza Hotel in Montecasino is also hosting a Christmas buffet lunch, where guests can choose what they want to indulge in from a long menu with mouth-watering foods. The harvest table will have a variety of salads, including a cold caprese pasta salad, antipasto and charcuterie, potato salad, seafood melange and an option to build your salad. There will also be linguine carbonara, and a live carving station of pepper-crusted beef rump, honey-glazed pork belly and turducken roulade with cranberry sauce.

The mains will consist of fennel and orange sustainable line fish, stout braised lamb knuckles, black beans and chickpea vindaloo, savoury rice, creamy potato bake and roasted baby vegetables. We all know it wouldn't be a buffet without the sweets, and for dessert, you can choose from assorted tartlets, chocolate log, red velvet opera cake, Christmas pudding with custard, assorted macaroons, cannoli and tiramisu trifle. Where: Piazza Hotel, Montecasino, Fourways.

When: December 25, 1pm. Cost: Adults R550, children 3-11years R295. For bookings, call Minnie Mpofu at 011 557 7015 / 7027 or e-mail: [email protected]. The Piazza Hotel will be offering a range of salads. Picture: Pexels. Tshikwalo Game Lodge

Enjoy Christmas lunch at the Tshikwalo Game Lodge, in the Dinokeng Game Reserve near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, at the restaurant or venue hall. The first option, which costs R320 per adult and R180 for a child under 12, offers a variety of dishes, including roasted potato wedges, cinnamon sugar-glazed pumpkin fritters, crunchy sautéed green beans, lemon herb-baked chicken, red wine-braised oxtail and Malva pudding with warm custard for dessert. The Tshikwalo Game Lodge is hosting a special Christmas lunch. Picture: Supplied The second option (R480 per adult and R240 per child under 12), which will be at the venue hall, offers a selection of dishes.

There will be canapés, a salad bar and a cheeseboard. The main course will have several dishes, including ratatouille nachos, garlic rosemary jacketed roasted baby potatoes, pilaf rice, bubu fish, leg of lamb, Moroccan beef roast and sticky baked chicken. For dessert, you can choose from koeksisters, peppermint delight, mini éclairs and mini cashew tartlets. Where: Dinokeng Game Reserve, Hammanskraal, Pretoria.