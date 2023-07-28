Whitening toothpastes: Do they really work and what do you need to know?

Everyone desires a beautiful bright smile but there are plenty of things that can get in the way. One of the biggest obstacles standing between you and a Hollywood smile is food and drinks. Some dark-coloured foods and beverages (think coffee, red wine, curries, etc.) may have a yellowing effect on the outermost layer of the teeth, known as the enamel.

The National Library of Medicine says the efficacy of whitening toothpaste is debatable and contentious. Clinicians, patients and academics have expressed worry about whitening toothpaste, citing the risk of wearing down the dental structure as well as the possibility of disappointment if the stated cosmetic improvements are not achieved. In addition to what we eat and drink, teeth may also be yellow as a result of smoking, and as a symptom of ageing. When we age our enamel becomes more porous, revealing the yellow layer of dentin underneath. The easiest and most affordable way to whiten your teeth is to use a whitening toothpaste. Whitening toothpaste is specifically formulated to help remove surface stains and enhance the whiteness of teeth. It contains various active ingredients to assist in this process.

Whitening toothpaste typically contains mild abrasives such as silica or calcium carbonate. These help physically remove surface stains from teeth by gently polishing them away. While this can result in a brighter appearance, it is important to note that they may not alter the natural colour of your teeth. Some whitening toothpaste also includes chemical agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. These ingredients are responsible for the bleaching effect. They can lighten tooth colour by breaking down and removing intrinsic stains or discolouration that is deeper within the enamel. However, the concentration of these agents in toothpaste is significantly lower compared to professional whitening treatments, which may limit their effectiveness.

The effectiveness of whitening toothpaste depends on several factors, including the type and severity of stains, the toothpaste formulation, and individual variations. It is important to manage expectations as these toothpaste usually offer limited whitening effects compared to professional treatments. One of the most common side effects of whitening toothpaste is increased tooth sensitivity. This occurs due to the abrasive nature of the toothpaste or the presence of chemical agents. Sensitivity may be temporary or persist for a longer duration, depending on individual sensitivity levels and toothpaste usage.

Some individuals may experience gum irritation or discomfort while using whitening toothpaste. This can be caused by abrasive particles or chemical agents. It is advisable to discontinue use and consult a dentist if such irritation occurs. Research indicates that excessive or aggressive use of whitening toothpastes, especially those with highly abrasive ingredients, can potentially lead to enamel erosion. Over time, the tooth enamel may become thinner and more prone to tooth decay. It is important to follow the recommended usage guidelines and consult a dentist if you have concerns.