Whole lemons as a snack? Exploring the safety of TikTok's latest viral food trend

NO MATTER which side of TikTok you find yourself on, you’re likely to stumble on content that ranges from the unexpectedly useful to the downright strange. The world of online food content is a vast one, with every imaginable kind of culinary experiment and trend popping up. From crafting unique meals to trying out unusual food pairings, these trends catch fire and spread like wildfire.

The internet’s latest obsession has food enthusiasts and TikTok creators all over munching on whole lemons – peel, rind and all. The unique fruit snack caught the attention of the online world when a TikToker sampled it in a store in Germany. @lalaleluu LEMON SNACK LEMON SNACK LEMON SNACK ♬ original sound - Lala This exotic lemon isn't widely available everywhere due to its unique qualities, which led to people using regular lemons to recreate the experience at home. Lemon Snack, an Italian company, is behind these small, snackable lemons. Known for their low acidity and edible peels, these lemons are specifically grown to be eaten as snacks and are packed with antioxidants.

Lemons are versatile and celebrated for their widespread uses across various domains, including culinary, medicinal, skincare and cleaning applications: Food Lemons are a staple in kitchens worldwide, prized for their ability to add brightness and acidity to dishes. They’re used in everything from drinks and marinades to sauces, desserts, and salads.

The acidic nature of lemon juice makes it excellent for preserving foods, such as in pickling or preventing the browning of cut fruits and vegetables. Medicinal use Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for immune system function and skin health.

Lemon water is touted for its potential benefits in aiding digestion detoxification, and sore throat relief. Lemons are known for their natural disinfectant properties, making them a popular choice for eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Skincare Lemon juice is used in some skincare products for its brightening effects and ability to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, thanks to its citric acid content.

Are lemons a good choice for a healthy snack? An article in “The Indian Express” suggests lemons as an excellent snack option based on the recommendations of Prasad Das, a lead dietician at Care Hospitals in Bhubaneswar. He highlights their high vitamin C content, which is crucial for boosting the immune system, supporting the production of collagen for vibrant skin, and enhancing iron absorption.

Das points out that lemons and their peels are rich in fibre, vitamin C and phytochemicals, surpassing the nutritional value found in their flesh. The peel contains higher concentrations of fibre, vitamin C, and various phytochemicals compared to the flesh. Picture: Lena Khrupina /Pexels He emphasises the presence of antioxidants like flavonoids in lemons, which have strong anti-inflammatory effects. These components are instrumental in lessening the likelihood of chronic illnesses, including heart disease and some cancers. These compounds support digestive health and regulate blood sugar levels.