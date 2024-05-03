Why a food scale is the most important tool in any kitchen

Whenever someone decides to take better care of their diet by following a detailed plan about food intake, a common question pops up in their head – is a food scale worth it? To answer it briefly – yes, it is. In fact, a food scale is one of the most important tools you can have in your kitchen in general.

Whether you are an experienced chef or a beginner cook, a food scale can be a valuable asset, especially if you plan on expanding your skills and preparing some new recipes. If you still doubt the benefits of a scale, here are five reasons that may convince you to finally purchase one. A food scale is a key asset in your kitchen. l PEXELS/AIRAMDPHOTO Low-cost but essential tool for cooking

Digital kitchen scales are low-cost compared to other kitchen gadgets. There are a wide variety of options that offer a cost-effective solution for any budget. If you are trying to make healthy changes to your body, using a kitchen scale can be one of the most valuable tools in achieving this for a comparatively low investment. Makes eating out more mindful

As you become familiar with using a scale, you get an idea of what a healthy serving size looks like. You will also be able to estimate how many calories certain foods contain. When you use your scale even when you are not home, you are training your brain to consume healthier foods. When you are out in a restaurant, you may make a better choice based on the knowledge you have about portion sizes. Additionally, you will be more conscious of your choices on the menu.

A food scale will ensure that you prepare delicious dishes. l PEXELS/GUSTAVO FRING It is a time-saver It is a time saver and who does not want more time? Rather than using a bunch of bowls, measuring utensils, and so on all, you have to do is simply place whatever you are adding your ingredients into onto the kitchen scale, reset the weight of whatever you are using, add in the weight of your first ingredient, reset that, and repeat with the rest of your ingredients. For ingredients that only have volume listed, you can easily convert it into a weight by searching for it online.

For example, if you need to find out how much one teaspoon of ground cinnamon weighs then just type “one teaspoon ground cinnamon weight” and it should pop right up. Prevents baking mistakes A weighing scale is a must-have for every baker. Baking is a science, where even a small mistake can ruin all the hard work. Therefore, experts suggest measuring every ingredient accurately before mixing them to bake cakes, muffins, breads, and more.