Why micellar water is taking the beauty world by storm

As the #NoMakeUpMovement and the #CleanGirlAesthetic gain in popularity, there is a trend towards simplifying skincare. And with the growing number of skincare products on offer, it is often difficult to decide which ones offer the most value.

One product that taking the beauty world by storm is micellar water. Kevin Khosa, an expert at skincare brand SKIN functional, said: “Micellar water might be a relatively new skincare staple, but this refreshing liquid cleanser and make-up remover, has quickly taken the beauty world by storm and garnered endorsements from make-up artists and dermatologists alike.” “While it’s most often used as a facial cleanser, the clear, watery liquid can be used in several other ways.”

Amid efforts by the beauty industry to simplify its offerings, micellar water, says Khosa, is multi-functional and can be used as a minimalist skincare routine. What is micellar water? It is purified water which contains micelles, tiny cleansing molecules that break down dirt, oil and impurities.

It can be used to cleanse the skin, without the need to rinse with water. Khosa explained: “These bi-functional micelles are attracted to water and oil, allowing them to draw out impurities, including make-up and pollution, without stripping the skin’s natural oils.” Micellar water is one of the skin care products that is believed to promote optimal skin health. Picture: Instagram. How does it work?

Due to the gentleness of micellar water, it is the perfect choice for people who suffer with dry, inflamed or irritated skin that might be further exacerbated by traditional cleansing, the skin expert said. “It also helps lift impurities that can remain on the skin even after cleansing, due to its intelligent structure that attracts dirt.” He added that studies show that micellar water was one of just a few cleansing formulations that actually helped maintain and protect the skin barrier while it worked.

You can use Micellar water to: - Cleanse your face. - As a leave on tonic.

- Remove your make-up and mascara. - Clean your make-up brushes. Micellar water benefits

Not only is it a great way to cleanse your skin while still protecting your barrier, make-up artists swear by it for effectively lifting away make-up, rather than smearing it around the skin. “In addition, its gentle formulation promotes a healthy skin pH and prevents water from irritating skin,” said Khosa. The micellar water effectively hydrates and soothes even the most inflamed areas, helping the complexion look plump and smooth, while also reducing redness.

Khosa suggested using micellar water which contains Vitamin C, if you want to even out and brighten your skin tone:. And if your skin is sensitive or acne-prone skin, he advised that you avoid extra ingredients, like fragrances, that could further irritate your face. “Try a formula with a gentle add-in like soothing aloe that will calm inflammation or irritation.”

Micellar water is one of the skin care products that is believed to promote optimal skin health. File picture. Here are Khosa’s tips for using micellar water as a cleanser: “The standard way to use micellar water as a cleanser is to wipe the face with a cotton pad soaked in this liquid magic,” he said. “Then, continue wiping the face with additional micellar water-soaked pads as needed until the last one remains white.”

He said that the water worked by breaking down and removing make-up, oil and impurities from pores, while the pads whisked it away. Khosa also recommends completing an additional cleansing step with a water-soluble foam or gel cleanser to ensure no unwanted residue remains and compromises your skin. “Simply wet skin and wash your face as normal with your preferred cleanser.”