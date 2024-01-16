Why sunscreen should be part of your back-to-school list

Most parents are busy buying stationery and other school supplies for their children –with books and pens at the top of the list.

It’s that time of the year when parents are up and down, doing back-to-school preparations for their children.

However, many may forget one of the most important items, sunscreen. Every child should have it because children usually play in the sun and do all sorts of physical activities outdoors.

“While it may not be a traditional classroom essential, the inclusion of sunscreen in back-to-school supplies is a smart and health-conscious decision with numerous benefits for students of all ages.

“Living in a country like ours where the sun’s rays can be relentless during summer, protecting our children’s skin should always be a priority,” says Mario Correia, brand manager for Everysun.