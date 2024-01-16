Why sunscreen should be part of your back-to-school list

It’s that time of the year when parents are up and down, doing back-to-school preparations for their children.
Most parents are busy buying stationery and other school supplies for their children –with books and pens at the top of the list.
However, many may forget one of the most important items, sunscreen. Every child should have it because children usually play in the sun and do all sorts of physical activities outdoors.
“While it may not be a traditional classroom essential, the inclusion of sunscreen in back-to-school supplies is a smart and health-conscious decision with numerous benefits for students of all ages.
“Living in a country like ours where the sun’s rays can be relentless during summer, protecting our children’s skin should always be a priority,” says Mario Correia, brand manager for Everysun.
Correia provides the following seven reasons why sunscreen should be at the top of your school supplies shopping list:
- Sunscreen
- Including sunscreen in back-to-school supplies can help pupils and parents remember the importance of sun safety. It encourages the habit of applying sunscreen regularly, teaching children about the significance of protecting their skin from a young age.
- Children often engage in outdoor activities during school, whether it's at break, physical education classes, or on field trips. Sunscreen is essential to protect their skin during these extended periods of outdoor exposure.
- Sunburn not only damages the skin, but can also cause discomfort, pain, and distraction, which can negatively impact a child’s ability to focus and participate in class activities.
- Sunscreen is not only necessary in summer, it should be used year-round. UV rays can still be harmful even on cloudy days. Applying sunscreen should become part of their daily routine, no matter the weather.
- Regular use of sunscreen is a crucial preventative measure against skin cancer. By making sunscreen readily available to your child, there is a better chance of instilling a sense of responsibility for their health and well-being from a young age.