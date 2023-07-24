Will you need a clean-up squad after to erase your browser history after you die?

As we navigate the landscape of our lives, both online and offline, we inevitably stumble upon things we'd rather keep hidden. It's a natural inclination to want to preserve our privacy and if you were to closely examine anyone's life, you'd undoubtedly uncover things they'd prefer to keep under wraps forever.

In this modern era, where technology reigns supreme, our secrets and confessions have found new avenues to manifest themselves. They are no longer confined to the depths of our bedroom cupboards or the back of our medicine cabinets. Instead, they glitter along the trails of our digital footprints. There's always that one thing you would never want your mother stumbling upon, but wouldn't hesitate to share with your close friends. Or those intimate messages you'd only dare to send to a lover on WhatsApp, never to be uttered to another soul.

Our digital lives have become a mosaic of secrets and confessions, each one carefully guarded yet potentially vulnerable. While the advent of technology has undoubtedly enriched our lives in countless ways, it has also given rise to a new dilemma. How do we navigate this delicate balance between privacy and the ever-present digital trail we leave behind? Rachelle Best of Heritage Vault says this category is exclusively accessible to a select group of trusted individuals known as your clean-up squad.

“These are the dependable friends who have agreed to take care of any potentially embarrassing or upsetting items that you may want to keep hidden from your other loved ones.” So, whether it's those old love letters, embarrassing photos, or any other personal items you'd rather not have discovered, Heritage Vault ensures that your clean-up squad will handle them discreetly and respectfully, keeping your legacy intact. Planning for the unexpected is never an easy task but you must have peace of mind knowing that your personal life will be handled with care and discretion. Don't leave your loved ones guessing or potentially stumbling upon things you'd rather keep private.

There are different roles that people may play in the event of a loved one’s passing. While the Executor, usually a professional such as a Financial Advisor, Accountant or Lawyer, will be concerned with the administration of the deceased’s estate, family members or other loved ones also get involved. They take on tasks such as organising the memorial or burial service, cancelling consumer accounts, caring for pets as well and sorting and clearing out possessions that are not itemised in the Will. Clear instructions and wishes help loved ones find their way in these roles during this difficult time of bereavement, and that’s where we come in, enabling you to appoint a clean-up squad to ensure there are no shocks or surprises.

The role of your clean-up squad According to Best, your clean-up squad needs to attend to the cleansing of both your physical items and your digital life. They will need an updated list of items and where to find them in your house, your car or even a secret storage unit. This may include old correspondence, diaries and journals, old legal papers, receipts or contracts that don’t matter anymore but you wouldn’t want your mother to see.

They may need to throw away meds that nobody knew you took or you may have a stash or two of illicit substances that must be disposed of. When it comes to your digital life, they are going to need device and account details and passwords so that they can do things like delete your browser history, dating and chat apps, as well as close shopping accounts and give notice on subscriptions that you want to be kept private. You can add or remove people from your clean-up squad whenever you want.

She adds, “You populate your clean-up squad category with the data your confidantes need and your instructions. You appoint specific, trusted confidantes who can have exclusive access to just this category of your vault. “If you have physical or digital ‘secrets’ or matters of privacy, they can discreetly deal with it all. There’s always been a very human wish to ‘take our secrets to the grave’, and this is a modern-day, tech-enabled solution that finally helps us to achieve that.” Best claims that by filling out the clean-up squad category in your Heritage Vault, you will be able to plan and construct a set of instructions for handling your secrets in a safe location.