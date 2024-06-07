Winter boots you need to survive the cold without compromising your style

Winter is an interesting season in South Africa because it brings out the fashionable side of most people who won’t admit to being fashionistas. You will see stylish coats, various layering up and our favourite, boots.

Without warm shoes, it’s difficult to get through winter because if your feet are cold, your whole body is bound to suffer. To keep warm without compromising on style, these are the boots you must own this season: Chelsea boots

These are perfect when you don’t want to be overdressed but still want to look stylish. Chelsea boots are best paired with jeans, a turtle neck, a bomber jacket and a beanie. You can accessories with a sling bag and gloves if needed. Chelsea boots can also be worn with shorts. Picture: Pexels. Thigh-high boots Every woman needs a pair if they want to give high-fashion vibes. Thigh-high boots are best in stiletto heels and can be worn with a mini skirt or dress. They allow you the option option of wearing stockings. A blazer that goes a little over your buttocks would work better instead of a trench coat because it will give the boots all the shine they deserve.

Thigh- and knee-length boots work best with minis. Picture: Pexels. Cowboy boots The comeback of cowboy boots needs to be studied because they are a hit. Popular among celebrities like American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, cowboy boots can be paired with anything, including shorts. Shorts are popular in winter, provided that you wear tights underneath or an extra-long coat. Not everyone can pull off that look, but those with confidence can rock it and be fashion-forward. Cowboy boots can also be worn with a dress. Picture: Pexels. Platform boots

These are best for people who like heels but don’t want something too demanding like stilettos. Platform boots are great for a smart-casual look and can be paired with jeans, a cool T-shirt and a denim jacket. The look works better on days when it’s not too cold. Platform boots can also be worn with a midi-wool dress for an elegant look. Platform boots work all season and are best for smart casual looks. Picture: Pexels. Shearling boots You cannot survive winter without these because they are the best when it comes to keeping your feet warm. Shearling boots are perfect for loungewear looks that you rock when chilling at home or running errands. They are best paired with tracksuits or jeans and a smart hoodie. If you get a good quality, they can last you for years because they are usually worn in winter, unlike the other types that also work in summer.