World Egg Day: How to preserve eggs for later use

October 13 is World Egg Day! World Egg Day was established in Vienna in 1996 when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year.

Since then, egg fans around the world have thought up new, creative ways to honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time. According to research, eggs are packed with 13 essential nutrients for every stage of life, from infancy to old age. Research reveals eggs also have several distinctive health benefits, like helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health, and maintaining vision.

The easily digestible nutrients found in eggs, such as vitamin D, are vital for bone and muscle development in children. Eggs have several distinctive health benefits, such as helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health, and maintaining vision. Picture: Pexels Julian Schwarzenbach Eggs are affordable compared with other fresh protein sources. Speaking of affordability, right now in South Africa we wish they were. Eggs have become a little expensive because of lowered supply caused by the avian flu outbreak. As the virus continues to sweep the country, the poultry industry is beginning to take strain and warning of looming egg and chicken shortages.

As much as the country is facing such a crisis, experts Dr Abongile Balarane from the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) and Monique Piderit, a registered dietitian from Nutritional Solutions, have assured consumers that the eggs available at retail stores are good for consumption. “Consumers can also rest assured that any eggs and poultry that they may find at their local grocers are safe to eat. “There are many strict guidelines for safety measures in an outbreak like this where we can with certainty be comfortable that the eggs that we are sold are safe to eat.

“In fact, avoiding eggs can do more harm than good for our health as eggs are a cost-effective and nutritious food for any time of the day,” they said. “The avian flu outbreak understandably creates concerns among consumers about the safety of eating eggs at this time. It’s good to know that egg-loving South Africans can rest assured that eating properly cooked eggs (and chicken too) does not pose a risk of infecting humans with the avian flu. “This is because heat effectively destroys this virus. Added to this, we know that since this virus has been in South Africa there are no reported cases of the spread of this virus from chicken meat or eggs to humans.

“Of course, eating raw eggs may put you at risk of food-borne illness, this is why it is important to always cook your eggs properly before eating. “Cooking can even improve the absorption of some nutrients in the egg, like protein, which is important for immunity and muscle building,” they added. Eggs have several distinctive health benefits, such as helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health, and maintaining vision. Picture: Pexels Estudio Gourmet With eggs currently South Africa’s hottest commodity, you can preserve them if you want to for use later and this is how you can go about it.

Keep eggs cool Perhaps the easiest and simplest method for preserving extra eggs is to keep them cool. This is why some grocery stores keep eggs in the fridge. The bloom is a natural coating on the outside of the egg to prevent bacteria from reaching the inside of the egg. So, if the bloom is removed, you must refrigerate the eggs. If you prefer to keep unwashed eggs, they can be stored in a cool, dark closet or pantry for several weeks. The ideal temperature is 40 or 50 degrees, with humidity around 75%.

When you keep eggs cool, unwashed eggs, store them for six to eight weeks. Some say properly stored eggs store for up to three months if refrigerated. Freeze them There are two ways to freeze eggs. The first and easiest is to scramble them and freeze them in batches in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Thaw and cook them in oil as needed later.