World Heart Day: top 5 foods for a healthy heart

World Heart Day, created and led by the World Heart Federation (WHF), is an annual event observed on September 29. The aim of World Heart Day is to combat the rising number of people with cardiovascular disease. Following a balanced and healthy diet is an essential way to safeguard your heart against coronary disease.

On this day let us pledge to start eating healthily. Add these easily available food items to your diet for heart-healthy and hearty meals. Legumes are a good source of protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Picture: Alesia Kozik Legumes Legumes are a good source of protein, fibre, and antioxidants. They are also a good source of iron, zinc, and folate. Studies have shown that eating one serving of legumes per day helped lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol levels.

Split peas, butter beans, kidney beans, soy beans, broad beans, and chickpeas are some of the commonly used legumes. Fish Fruit and vegetables should be the foundation of your healthy diet, but adding a little heart-healthy fish can do wonders for the old ticker.

Salmon is swimming in healthy omega-3s and antioxidants, which can keep blood pressure in check and potentially reduce one’s risk of dying from a heart attack. It also may decrease the risk of cardiac arrhythmias. If keeping wild salmon on hand is hard on your wallet, substitute mackerel, herring, and sardines because they provide the same health benefits. Regularly eating steamed broccoli can lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Broccoli

Some studies suggest that regularly eating steamed broccoli can lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease. Dark chocolate Although research has yet to completely prove the benefits of small amounts of dark chocolate in your diet, it is known to reduce the number of chronic conditions that affect the heart and bring down the chances of atherosclerosis.

Again, it does make you happy and relieves stress significantly, and therefore, has a positive effect on your heart in small amounts. Oatmeal Health experts reveal that oatmeal is a tasty breakfast food and another good source of omega-3 fatty acids. And it is a fibre superstar, offering four grams in every one-cup serving.