World Hunger Day: What to donate to a food bank and what to avoid

May 28 is World Hunger Day, an opportunity for all of us across the world to play our part in ending world hunger, for good. World Hunger Day exists because millions of people are unable to meet their nutritional needs due to physical or financial constraints. This leads to malnutrition, wasting, stunted growth and death.

It is estimated that up to 811 million people go hungry every day. If it continues at this rate, the figure will rise to more than 840 million by 2030. According to The Hunger Project, hunger kills more people than Aids, malaria and TB combined, and it is primarily prevalent in Africa and South America. If you are looking to honour the day and take action against hunger by donating food, here are some of the items that will bring the most joy to those in need, and a few to avoid:

When you are making a food donation, please keep in mind that balanced food choices can prevent chronic disease and illness. Nutrient-rich foods can help build a healthier community. Pasta is filling. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Pasta and pasta sauce Super easy to make and exceptionally filling, pasta and pasta sauce are great items to include in your donation box. Opt for whole-grain pasta since it offers more fibre and nutrition than white pasta.

Dried herbs and spices It is hard to cook a tasty meal without herbs and spices, so drop some in your cart to donate. Stick to the basics, like oregano, basil, cumin, pepper, rosemary, thyme and cinnamon. Tinned vegetables are essential. Picture: Pexels/Julia M Cameron Tinned vegetables

Sweetcorn, peas and carrots add colour, and tinned legumes, such as beans and lentils, add texture and important vitamins and nutrients to any meal, and the tinned versions are long-lasting, with little chance of spoiling if refrigeration is not available. Cereals Popular among all ages, cereals are a great donation to help make sure those in need get a good breakfast to start the day. Choose varieties that are low in sugar and high in fibre.

Canola and olive oils are the best choices for donation. Picture: Pexels Cooking oils Food banks rely heavily on the essential and pricier items being donated. Canola and olive oils are the best choices because of their monounsaturated fats and mild flavour. Broth and stock

Cans of beef, chicken or vegetable broth and stock are some of the most versatile foods because they can be used as foundations for many recipes from soups to casseroles. Opt for those low in salt to create the healthiest soup foundation possible. While food banks are usually happy to take whatever donations you drop off, there are a few things you should keep in mind when donating food items such as: Expired food: When considering what to donate, think about what you would be comfortable serving your family. Chances are, you do not eat food that is past its “use-by” or “sell-by” date, so avoid donating anything past those dates as it could be unsafe to eat.

While it may be tempting to want to share some of the food you had for Sunday dinner, it is best to keep leftovers for the family. Picture: Pexels/Keegan Evans Food in glass containers: Some food banks may not take items in glass containers. This is usually because glass containers break easily and spoil the other donations. If you have items in glass containers you would like to donate, give your nearest food bank a call to see if they will accept them. Leftovers: While it might be tempting to want to share some of the food you had for Sunday dinner, it is best to keep leftovers for the family.