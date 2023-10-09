World Mental Health Day: Mental health is a universal human right

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and October is Mental Health Awareness Month. This has been one of the most significant months on the mental health calendar since it was established by the World Federation for Mental Health in 1992. Its goal is to raise public awareness of mental health concerns and make them a top priority on a global scale.

In order to promote better mental health for everyone, World Mental Health Day aims to increase awareness of the topic. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to discuss mental health, how to care for it, and how crucial it is to get assistance if you need it. Mental illness has a significant negative impact on a person's capacity to cope with and function in daily life. It is diagnosed by a medical practitioner in accordance with a set of criteria (examples include OCD, schizophrenia, clinical depression, and general anxiety disorder).

The term ‘’mental health’’ refers to your whole state of mind, which can be good or bad based on various situations and times in your life. Everyone has mental health, but not everyone has a mental illness. Since it also affects your physical and social well-being, mental health is holistic. Understanding the distinction between the two can help you empathise with people who are dealing with mental illness or mental health problems. Furthermore, there is a reason why acts of compassion in communities are so potent and significant.

Your daily interactions with other people might have a significant impact on your mental health. Therefore, taking part in this year's World Mental Health Day is a fantastic way to spread the word and help people become more aware of the value of practising community kindness. 2023's World Mental Health Day will focus on the idea that everyone has the right to mental health.

You may understand how terrible the situation is only by looking at these gloomy figures. The theme is especially pertinent in South Africa, where only 1 in 10 patients with mental illnesses have access to treatment. During World Mental Health Awareness Month, individuals and groups have the chance to come together, advance knowledge, increase awareness, and inspire activities that will advance and safeguard everyone's mental health.

A person's mental health should never serve as justification for denying them their human rights or keeping them out of discussions about their health. Yet, individuals with mental health disorders continue to face a variety of human rights violations on a global scale. Many people are excluded from communal life and subjected to discrimination, while many more are either unable to receive the necessary mental health care or can only access care that transgresses their human rights.

As you can see, it's crucial to eliminate stigma associated with mental health and to foster awareness, support, and resource accessibility. We can contribute to the development of a society where everyone feels comfortable seeking support and assistance when they require it by recognising the significance of mental health and dispelling the unfavourable attitudes and misconceptions surrounding it. The green ribbon represents mental health awareness around the world. Green represents new beginnings, new life, and new development.

We dress in green as a result to increase awareness of mental illness and to improve the lives of those who are affected by it. One in three South Africans suffer from a mental disease, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). We can show our support for the people in our lives who are living with a mental illness and let them know that they are not alone, that there is support, and that we stand together to make #MentalHealthMatter by encouraging our teams, schools, families, friends, co-workers, and communities to all #GoGreen for World Mental Health Day.

Our total health and well-being depend on having a good mental health. Mental illness can have an effect on one's physical health, psychological well-being, social interactions, and employment. Teenagers and young adults are becoming more and more affected by mental health issues. We must “make mental health matter” and take a position.