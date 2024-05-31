World No Tobacco Day: Vaping health risks

Globally, over 38 million young people aged 13 to 15 use tobacco, accounting for about 10% of this age group. In South Africa, the situation is even more dire, with 21.5% of young people aged 13 to 14 currently using tobacco. Tobacco’s harmful effects on health are well-known, including its impact on oral health, a reality many have witnessed personally or through loved ones.

The high rates of tobacco use among the youth are particularly alarming. Research shows that over 13% of deaths from non-communicable diseases in South Africa, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer are due to tobacco use. “As we commemorate World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2024, it is crucial to highlight how smoking has become a pandemic among the youth,” said Natasha Swart, oral education manager at Curaprox. While smoking is a common topic, recent years have seen a rise in vaping, especially among young people.” A recent study by the University of Cape Town Lung Institute revealed that nearly 7 000 students vape, with 26.5% of them in Grade 12; 17.4% in Grade 11; 13% in Grade 10; and 10.8% in Grade 9.

This is despite the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which bans the sale of tobacco and electronic delivery systems to children. These statistics underscore the urgent need for increased awareness and stronger enforcement of anti-tobacco laws to protect the health of the youth. “Vaping, just like smoking cigarettes is bad for your health, despite it being marketed as a less harmful alternative. It’s important to understand that vaping devices deliver nicotine (found in e-liquid ingredients) via inhaled vapour, which is still very much a threat to your oral health.

Vaping, just like smoking cigarettes is bad for your health, despite it being marketed as a less harmful alternative. Picture: Tnarg/Pexels The side effects of vaping include dry mouth, increased plaque accumulation, gum inflammation or bleeding gums, sensitivity and teeth stains and discolouration – symptoms that must be shared with your oral healthcare specialist as soon as you notice these signs,” Swart said. Dangers of tobacco Tobacco use is a major public health issue that affects many parts of the body, not just the lungs. While smoking is well-known for causing lung cancer which accounts for about 85% of cases, the risks don’t stop there.

Tobacco smoke contains over 70 harmful chemicals that damage lung tissue and DNA. Long-term smoking leads to blocked arteries, increasing the chances of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Even non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke are at risk. Smoking also speeds up skin ageing, causing early wrinkles and a dull look. Smokers are more likely to develop skin problems like psoriasis and have slower healing wounds due to less blood flow and oxygen in the skin.

Beyond bad breath, using tobacco raises the risk of cancers in the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat. Smokers often face gum disease, tooth loss, and mouth sores. Chewing tobacco also leads to receding gums and more cavities. Tobacco impacts reproductive health too. Men may suffer from erectile dysfunction and lower sperm quality. Women who smoke face higher risks of infertility, miscarriages, premature births, and low birth weight in babies. Pregnant women exposed to tobacco smoke can also harm their baby’s development.

Understanding these wide-reaching effects underscores the importance of quitting tobacco and raising awareness about its many risks. Reducing smoking can greatly improve public health. In fact, vapers are at a higher risk of developing tooth decay and gum disease. Ingredients used in the vaping liquid do not only affect your teeth’s enamel but also irritate your soft tissue. Swart warned that, aside from nicotine, vapes contain harmful chemicals like sweeteners, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine, and formaldehyde.

She said these chemicals should not enter the bloodstream and that the heat from vapes can cause gum irritation, sores, and mouth ulcers. She stressed the importance of parents being vigilant about their children smoking and vaping. However, she points out a major issue: the South African Tobacco Control Act of 1993 (amended in 2008) does not regulate e-cigarettes. This means e-cigarettes are readily available to anyone at any time. A 2021 study revealed that among the 240 vape shops in South Africa, 39% are located within 10km of a university or college, while 65.3% are within 20km. This close proximity to educational institutions makes the fight against youth vaping even more challenging.