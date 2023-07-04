World’s healthiest spices and herbs you should be eating

Herbs and spices are incredibly important in our diet. They are not only tasty, making our dishes and drinks simply delicious but they all have a number of individual health benefits. While most herbs and spices are useful for making food delicious, that is not all they are good for. Modern science has discovered that many herbs and spices may have health benefits as well.

From potentially reducing inflammation to boosting cognitive function, these flavourful additions to our food might help keep us healthy. Let us take a look at some of the healthiest herbs and spices to boost your immune system, reduce inflammation and control blood sugar levels. The peppery taste of fresh basil is hard to beat! Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Basil

Pesto is a great way to add delicious basil flavour to many dishes. Basil has anti-inflammatory properties and could help promote cardiovascular health. As if that were not enough, basil also has an antibacterial effect. Consider growing your own basil to enjoy the best, most fresh flavour. Rosemary helps increase circulation and improve digestion and compliments a variety of dishes. Picture: Pexels/Geraud Pfeiffer Rosemary

Rosemary contains fibre, iron, and calcium. It helps increase circulation and improve digestion and compliments a variety of roasted meats like chicken, pork, and salmon and root vegetables like potato, sweet potato and parsnip. Sage is believed to have strong healing properties. Picture: Pexels/Sacha Moreau Sage Sage comes from the same plant family as rosemary. From as early as the Middle Ages, sage is believed to have strong healing properties. It is a great anti-inflammatory and may provide relief from conditions like arthritis or anything else brought on by excessive inflammation in the body.

Additionally, current research indicates that sage may be able to improve brain function and memory, especially in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Sage has a bitter, earthy flavour. Try it with pasta sauces or fry with butter to garnish roasted potatoes or risotto. You can work this zingy spice into your diet by adding it to stir-fry dishes, and smoothies, or sipping it in tea. Picture: Pexels/Diego Pontes Ginger

Ginger is a tropical plant that has been used in Asian cultures for thousands of years to treat stomach upset, diarrhoea and nausea. You can purchase the dried powder in the spice aisle of the grocery store, or buy it fresh to make teas or grate into recipes. Research has found that ginger is effective at calming pregnancy-related nausea and reducing tummy upset after surgery. Some studies have also found that ginger cuts the severity of motion sickness or prevents the symptoms altogether. You can work this zingy spice into your diet by adding it to stir-fry dishes, and smoothies, or sipping it in tea.