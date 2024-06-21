Would you pay R7 500 for braids? Here’s what people had to say

In the past few years, we’ve seen a rise in boho braids. Boho braids are the type where curly hair is added to the braids to add more appealing volume. Beautiful as they are, these braids don’t come cheap. While some people are paying R750 for them, some are coughing up at least R7 500.

Award-winning cookbook author Neo Nontso shocked many when she posted a video on TikTok showcasing her boho braids worth R7 500. @dinewithneo Soze!!! 🥰 ♬ original sound - Yolanda Pani The braids made from human hair fibre are extra long, reaching past her bum, which could be the reason they are costly, but people still outraged by the price.

“7,5k for braids is crazy business, they better last till the coming of Christ cause (because) no way you can't find this at a cheaper alternative in CBD malls/shopping complexes by Nigerians,” commented @Reloadedd94. “I co-own a hair business and have access to hair left and right, and I would still never do these human hair braids. They are just too expensive. The maths don’t maths,” commented Ntokozo Jiyane. Meanwhile, others say they wouldn’t pay that much for a wig, let alone braids.