Yolanda Mlangeni’s pineapple salsa recipe to shake up your menu

It is a topping, it is a condiment and it is universally loved. Salsa is one of those foods that is easy to prepare and magically highlight the flavours of your fresh seasonal produce.

Salsa doesn’t have to be spicy and it can be adjusted for personal tastes. Since it is such a crowd-pleaser, we want to introduce you to Yolanda Mlangeni’s delicious pineapple salsa recipe that you can make to shake up your menu. Mlangeni is the new academic operations administrator at the IIE School of Hospitality & Service Management (HSM) and the Capsicum Culinary Studio, and is based in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The Spruitview resident says she has always had a passion for cooking and wanted to turn that love into a fulfilling career. Yolanda Mlangeni. Picture: Supplied “I was raised by my grandmother and she always had a passion for cooking and trying out new recipes. I would be by her side for every meal preparation and this taught me about food safety and home hygiene. “When I was in high school, hospitality studies and tourism were added as an additional subject which I loved doing.

“I became addicted to cooking shows and researching how particular dishes were made and seventeen years later, I am still on this beautiful journey,” says Mlangeni. “Culinary and hospitality education allows me to pursue my love for food in a structured and professional manner. When I saw a job opportunity at Capsicum, I realised it was the chance I had been waiting for. “Through the years I worked for that brand, I was able to study further and also grow myself into a hospitalian. It has been an incredible journey thanks to Candice Adams, who is the academic operations manager for both schools and our incredible team,” she adds.

For anyone seeking a career in the hospitality or culinary industries, Mlangeni advises that they gain practical experience and familiarise themselves with different roles, attend industry events and networking sessions, demonstrate a proactive attitude and willingness to take on responsibilities, show their ability to handle challenging situations and go the extra mile for guest satisfaction. When it comes to chefs, she admires social media sensation and entrepreneur Lebogang Tlokana, who she says, “has proved that she can do anything she sets her mind to”. Yolanda Mlangeni’s pineapple salsa. Picture: Supplied Yolanda Mlangeni’s pineapple salsa

Ingredients 3 cups fresh pineapple, diced 1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup red onion, chopped ¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped 1 medium jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

3 tbsp lime juice (or more if needed) ¼ tsp fine sea salt Method

In a medium serving bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, coriander, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and salt, and stir to combine. Season to taste with additional lime juice (for added zing), and or salt (for more overall flavour). For the best flavour, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes or longer before serving. It is best served fresh but keeps well chilled, for up to 4 days.