Young activist make a difference in Ntuzuma

In the heart of Ntuzuma, a township riddled with the weight of social ills, one young man has chosen to change the narrative. Vumani Ngwane, at just 26 years old, has emerged as a beacon of hope, co-founding the Uhambolwethu Project Club to combat the issues of crime, drugs, and violence that have plagued his community. He is this week’s unsung hero.

Ngwane's journey began not merely out of a desire for change but from a personal experience shaped by loss. Witnessing the devastating effects of AIDS on his family, he recognised the pressing need for education and awareness, driving him to learn more about the disease and share that knowledge with those around him. "I have had family members who died because of AIDS, and because I wanted less people to die from this disease, I took the initiative to find information about it and teach people," said Ngwane.

Alongside his team made up of Thandazile Cele, Qiniselani Ngwane, and Sakhile Mzimela, Ngwane has initiated programmes aimed at uplifting the community. Their efforts are far-reaching, providing underprivileged children with school uniforms and holding educational classes that promote healthy eating and adherence to medication. With a focus on issues such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), they conduct talks on its impact and ways to combat it, while also organising arts and culture programmes and skills workshops.

"I have also seen people in my community falling victim to GBV, so I decided to fight it the best way I know how, which was to teach people about the dangers of it. I love to see the youth prospering, so I wanted to assist in every way possible," he said. However, the struggle to maintain their operations is palpable. The Uhambolwethu Project is self-funded, relying on donations from its members and local businesses, and has encountered numerous challenges in securing formal funding.

Ngwane voiced his concerns about encouraging youth participation in volunteer work, stating, "The youth sometimes shy away from doing voluntary work if there are no materialistic benefits such as money." This reality often necessitates partnerships with other organisations that can provide financial support. The constraints of funding though, have not deterred Ngwane and his team; instead, they strive to generate opportunities within the community, believing that "the more we create opportunities for others, the more we improve the quality of life."

Looking ahead, Ngwane is optimistic about the future of the Uhambolwethu Project. "In the future, I see myself prospering. When you are in this kind of field of uplifting and developing the community, you have to better yourself," he said. His vision includes acquiring land for vegetable planting and securing sponsorships that would provide stipends for youth volunteers, ensuring they remain motivated in their efforts.