Zozibini Tunzi unveils her crowning glory moments in the kitchen by sharing her favourite recipes

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is a woman of many talents. Not only is she a beauty queen but she’s also an amazing singer and a great cook too. Living alone in a luxurious Sandton Apartment, the Tsolo-born star knows how to balance her lifestyle, especially when it comes to takeaways.

With her busy schedule, she finds time to prepare meals by sourcing ingredients at @Deli to make her two favourite delicates. As a person on the move, Tunzi understands the importance of eating healthy, hence the green smoothie is one of her favourites. Here’s how you can make it yourself.

Green smoothie Ingredients 3–4 cups fresh baby spinach (about 3–4 large handfuls)

1 cup freshly cut pineapple (fresh is best for the enzymes, but frozen is OK too) 1 small cucumber 1 cup chopped apple

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 1 cup of filtered water sprig of mint

4–5 ice cubes Instructions Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy.

Zozi’s green smoothie. For a filling meal, the former Miss Universe enjoys making salmon pasta. This is something you can cook for dinner or whenever you feel like having pasta. Salmon pasta Ingredients

400g salmon fillets, skin-on 2 tsp olive oil salt and pepper to taste

For the creamy pasta sauce: ½ onion, finely chopped 3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup crème fraiche 1 tbsp dill, finely chopped 1 tsp fresh lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste 500g pasta, cooked (reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water) Instructions

1. Pat the salmon dry with paper towels. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. 2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the salmon, skin-side down, and cook until the skin is crispy and golden (approximately 3 to 4 minutes). Carefully flip the fish over and cook for another minute or two on the other side until done to your preference. Remove from the pan and set aside. 3. Add the butter to the pan, then add the onion. Cook for a few minutes until softened, and add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the cream. Add the dill and lemon, then bring to a gentle simmer.

4. Simmer the cream sauce for 5 to 7 minutes until it coats the back of a spoon. Flake in the salmon and season with salt and pepper. 5. Add the pasta and toss until it is coated in the sauce. If necessary, add a few tablespoons of pasta water to get the sauce to the correct consistency. 6. Taste and adjust seasoning, then serve.