Sathie and Southree Pillay were murdered in their Umkomaas home on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. Picture: Facebook.

Umkomaas - An elderly KwaZulu-Natal South Coast couple, who were described as inseparable, were found beaten to death in their home. Family and neighbours of Sathie, 77, and Savathriee Pillay, 74, of Willowglen in Umkomaas, were reeling in shock after learning of the murder. The horrific discovery was made by a neighbour who visited the couple on Thursday afternoon.

They were found dead in separate rooms.

It was alleged that a suspect, who had previously lived with the family as a tenant, broke the doors and killed the couple using a screwdriver and hammer before he got away with the couple’s Toyota Tazz.

Neighbours, in disbelief, gathered outside the couple’s home which was cordoned off by police barricade tape.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of double murder was opened at Umkomaas police station and a 37-year-old suspect was arrested.

“The husband was assaulted with a hammer and the wife was strangled and assaulted.

“The suspect fled the scene in the couple's vehicle and was later arrested by police on the N2 freeway. He will appear in court soon,” she said.

A close friend and neighbour, who asked not to be named said they were still shocked by how the couple was killed.

“They were well-known in the community because of their activism in various programmes. We are still frightened because we don’t understand the motive of the killing,” he said.

The couple are survived by four daughters, however, none of them were living with them.

One of the daughters Kumari Naidoo, described her parents as a caring couple who were open to everybody.

“They were inseparable. You would think they just met each other. My dad was always dressed in something that matched my mom’s sari no matter where they went.

“They loved their community and always wanted to help. This is a gruesome thing a person could do to harmless people. We will leave everything to the police,” said a devastated Naidoo.

The funeral will take place on Sunday.

Sunday Tribune