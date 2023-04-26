SAMKELO MTSHALI Following the bungle that saw thousands of children from KwaZulu-Natal no-fee schools going weeks without food from the National School Nutrition Programme, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has compelled the provincial Department of Basic Education to immediately scrap the contract.

At a media briefing on Wednesda the ANC in the province admitted that following submissions from Mbali Frazer, provincial MEC for Education, they had agreed that it was evident that the programme was near total collapse and drastic measures must be taken. ANC Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ANC had directed the government to take urgent remedial action to restore the programme, which would result in schools getting all the necessary food items based on the specified menu for all five days in a week. Mtolo said that the remedial action should include, but not limited, to the current contract being terminated immediately within the framework of the Service Level Agreement and that the department must approach the High Court on urgent basis seeking that this termination be made an order of the court.

“We are firm in our position that the more than R2.1 billion allocated for NSNP must be used to drive entrepreneurship revolution and stimulate local economic development. Therefore a more district or local wide food distribution model be explored as a matter of urgency to ensure that all learners in schools are supplied with food. “The department considers ways within the policy framework, guided by the Provincial Treasury to vary the contract with appointed SMMEs. The scope of the contract must be broadened to ensure that these SMMEs must buy food directly from suppliers and deliver to schools,” Mtolo said. He said they had received reports of SMMEs that were forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to collect food for schools, with some having to hire trailers and bakkies. “This has become a burden given rising fuel prices,” Mtolo said.

He said that the party had come to its conclusion after viewing submissions from the people of the province who, across all racial lines, the old and young, had collectively stated that there were problems associated with the National School Nutrition Programme. “We have received submissions from stakeholders in education, traditional leadership, religious leaders, political leaders and youth formations - all ventilating their concerns about the manner in which NSNP is being rolled out. “In particular, we have noted submissions from the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and the Congress of South African Students (COSAS). Flowing from above, the ANC has met with the ANC deployee, Cde Mbali Frazer, to go through submissions from the people of this province.