Durban - This year's 1 000 Paws Walk is set to be a fun-filled day for your "furbabies", family and friends this Sunday, July 14 at the Hilton College. The 1 000 Paws Walk for SPCA has a jam-packed programme that takes place from 8am. There are the options of a 2km walk and a 4km walk around Hilton College. The jam-packed day includes arena events, obstacle races for both you and your pets, entertainment for kids, a flea market, food stalls, prizes to be won, and live music performances.

This year's highlight will be the natural horsemanship display by Zecks Samu and his horse Viceroy at 11h00. Zecks is returning this week from a tour and natural horsemanship workshops in France.

The walk's start and end points have been changed and the layout for the event has been altered for added fun and accessibility.

Visitors can enjoy the melodic sounds of the Pietermaritzburg Caledonian Pipe Band, marvel at the ability of the K9 Academy search and rescue dogs, smile at the antics of the Bruntville Dog Project kids and their dogs and enjoy tasty food at the Rotary and SPCA tea tents.

This is a fundraising initiative for the Pietermaritzburg, Howick and Mooi River SPCAs and it promises to be an exciting day for the whole family.

“As an NGO, the SPCA relies completely on public funding. These events allow us to raise funds while allowing the public to see the SPCA in a new and modern format,” said Gaynor Lawson, Hills SPCA 1 000 Paws Steering Committee member.

Lawson said the Hills SPCA 1 000 Paws Walk event, which is now in its 11th year, has grown and become a regional event where people from all walks of life can come together and celebrate animals and the organisation.

Registration for the walk, with your pets, opens at 8.00 am.

Entry to the 1 000 Paws Walk for SPCA is R40 per adult, R10 per pet, and children under 12 years old enter free.

