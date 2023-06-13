1976: The Musical reflects the youth’s struggle

DURBAN - As a throwback to 47 years ago, on 16 June 1976, now known as Youth Day - a group of artists have put together a theatrical play titled 1976: The Musical. Youth Day, a public holiday, is in recognition of the young people who were ambushed by the apartheid regime police in Soweto, where over 500 youth, including school children, were killed.

Cast members of 1976: The Musical, lead actor Mthobisi Khanyile and veteran actree Baby Cele. Picture: VAL ADAMSON Cast members of 1976: The Musical; Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, Mthobisi Khanyile and Thabo Gwadiso. Picture: VAL ADAMSON Celebrated playwright Jerry Pooe, writer and director of 1976: The Musical, said he was delighted that the show was returning to Durban as it was only performed to a select group in 2021 due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. “We are excited to have it coming back in full capacity because it is very new to most people since they couldn’t watch it in 2021, and we did not have it last year, which gave us more than enough time to make necessary changes to make it even more interesting and appealing to the audience. “I have combined seasoned actors with recently graduated actors and raw talented individuals so they can learn from each other, and we made a couple of changes, added dance scenes and monologues to uplift the storylines,” said Pooe.

“Among other things, this show seeks to encourage the youth to embrace the freedom we have, look back to where we came from and always pay tribute to our fallen heros who sacrificed their lives for the struggle,” he said. Cast members of 1976: The Musical; Melusi Yeni, Sthembiso Zungu, Xolani Henema and Bonga Dlamini. Picture: VAL ADAMSON Musawenkosi Shabalala, the assistant director, said he was excited to have worked with seasoned actors in the show and emphasised that it was crucial for today’s youth to watch such shows to help them understand where they came from.

Music director Mondli Ngcobo said they saw it fit to have this show coming back because of its relevance and importance. “We have put together different artists who are talented in dancing, music and acting for the benefit of the show, and we pride ourselves for the work we’ve done and hope to assist young talent in the cast to grow and advance to bigger spaces,” said Ngcobo. Mthobisi Khanyile, who is the lead actor, said he was excited to be working with veteran actors and thinks this opportunity would help open more doors for him.

“Now, back on the show, we aim to teach young people that the freedom we have didn’t come easy. It took years, blood and sweat for us to get where we are today, and that we must always embrace and treat it with care,” said Khanyile. Rehersals in progress for 1976: The Musical. Picture: KHAYA NGWENYA/ANA

Writer and director of 1976: The Musical, Jerry Pooe. Picture: KHAYA NGWENGA/ANA Veteran television actor Melusi Yeni said almost all actors have theatre backgrounds, which was why it was always a great feeling doing such plays as it took them back to how they got into the industry. “Also, it's great coming back home to work with young, talented actors, especially because we left home for Johannesburg at a very young age, and we are thrilled to have formed part of this amazing cast. Young and old, we respect each other and have become a community, and that’s the beauty of it,” said Yeni. Other actors include Sthembiso Zungu, Xolani Henema, Mbali Ngidi, Bonga Dlamini, Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, Thabo Gwadiso, Thobeka Ndwandwe, Baby Cele and Mdu Nhlapho, who trained artists in choreography.