81-year-old tackles ultimate human race

Looking to cross the finish line of the Comrades Marathon today is 81-year-old Maros Johannes Mosehla. Mosehla, a retired bricklayer from Sekhukhune district near Limpopo, is running his 10th Comrades.

He is the oldest runner in the field of more than 21 000 local and international athletes participating in the ultimate human race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Mosehla, was 50 years old when he ran his first Comrades. "I started running Comrades very late. When I first wanted to take part black runners were not allowed in the early 1980s. I later joined Polokwane Athletics Club and decided to enter. Unfortunately, because of an injury, I could not run for a few years. I enjoy running the Comrades.

"I prefer the down run because I am light in weight. Most people prefer the up run because the down run is tough on the legs. I find Polly Shorts the toughest part of the route," said Mosehla. He said his best time completing the race was in 2007 Mosehla when he finished in 7 hours 57 minutes. He completed three shorter marathons to qualify, including the Capricorn District Municipality 4-in-1 Marathon, which he completed in 3 hours 51 minutes. This year Mosehla said he hoped to finish in under 10 hours.