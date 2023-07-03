A place to call home after living in a transit camp for over a decade

DURBAN - After living in a transit camp at Isipingo, in Durban, since 2009, over 300 people now have a place to call home. Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Deputy Minister, Pam Tshwete, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Sipho Nkosi, and eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, handed over 360 homes to qualifying beneficiaries at the Kanku Road Housing Project in Isipingo.

National and provincial government handed over 360 homes to qualifying beneficiaries at the Kanku Road Housing Project in Isipingo. Seen is a beneficiary, Bonisiwe Cele, 94. (Photo: Shanell Daniel) The Kanku Road Project is a Greenfield Project located in Ward 90 in eThekwini. It was established to benefit the remaining families living in the Isipingo Transitional Emergency Accommodation, (TEA) who were relocated from various sites including relocations necessitated by South Africa having hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup and natural disasters. The city said it had already relocated approximately 300 families out of 700 to formalised housing developments within the municipality. Beneficiary, Fikelephi Madondo, at the ribbon cutting of her new home with national and provincial government representatives Speaking to the Sunday Tribune at the handover, a beneficiary, Fikelephi Madondo, said she was elated to have her own home.

“At my old house the rain caused damage constantly. Everything inside would get messed and damaged including my furniture. It resulted in me having no wardrobes, cupboards or beds. Water would come into my house. Now I am very proud because I’ve been without a house from 2008. It’s a long time that I’ve been waiting for this house. Now my dream has come true. My family and I are very excited. I want to cook something special to celebrate this occasion. My house is neat and clean, I am so proud. I am happy,” said Madondo. Meanwhile, Bonisiwe Cele, 94, said she thanks God for blessing her with a new home. “I was born in 1929 and now I have a house. I like this house too much. I have a small boy who will be staying with me,” she said.