A remembrance never to be forgotten

DECORATED and looking dapper in a military uniform is the only way Colonel Patrick Acutt knows how to remember the Fallen heroes of World War 1. Given his family’s long association with the military, It has become a way of life for Acutt, 70, to feature at local Remembrance Day commemorations and main events on November 11 (Monday), also known as “Poppy Day”.

Colonel Acutt spent 47 years in the military, the bulk of which was with The Queen Nandi (formerly Natal) Mounted Rifles, a reserve armoured regiment of the South African Army. He was at Glenwood Boys’ High Remembrance Day event on Thursday. As an active veteran of the SA Legion, and president of their Durban branch, Acutt will attend the organisation’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph near the Durban City Hall, today.

Mainly military veteran organisations are expected to attend, including representation from the local British and US consulates and the SA Army. On Monday, Acutt will take centre stage at the DHS’ Remembrance Day activities in honour of some of the school’s old boys who died in WW1, which ended on November 11, 1918. Some of the other local schools staging Remembrance Day events include: St Henry’s Marist College, Kearsney College, DHS and Clifton School.

“I’ve read many rolls of honours at schools in and around Durban, they all had ex-pupil volunteer soldiers who were killed. “Schools must be recognised for their commitment to Remember the fallen.” On the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, silence overpowered the sound of gunfire that had been rattling on for the four previous years in an area like Normandy (North-West France), a famous battleground.

The Armistice came into effect in the 11th hour, but by then the war had claimed the lives of millions of people. Dormant poppy seeds sprouted and flourished in this area when the earth was turned, due to all the explosions, which set in motion the germination process. The poppy has grown to be the enduring symbol of remembrance.

“It is ironic that it took war to get the poppy seeds to germinate. “I wear a poppy almost everyday, all-year-long. It's close to my heart.” Acutt, who commanded the QNMR, also served as a senior staff officer during his last 20 years as a soldier.

Serving in the QNMR has been the Acutt family’s tradition that dates back to the 1860s. “We’ve always had a member of the family serving in the regiment. Before my participation in Remembrance services, my father participated in them.” He said throughout his military career he had a deep respect for the fallen, especially those from his regiment.

“When I was officer commanding, I undertook to do my best and visit the grave of every member of my regiment who perished. It was not entirely possible because some were in far flung places, but to a large extent, I was successful in visiting their graves and paying my respects. “That illustrates the sense of responsibility you have as commander to respect the men not only under your command but the men before you and those still coming through.” Acutt previously travelled with his wife Brenda to the D-Day landings in Normandy.

“We were privileged to have said an exhortation under the arches of the Menin Gate. Under those arches are the names of the 54 000 missing soldiers. One comes away from the tour of the battlefields of Normandy absolutely overcome by the scale of sacrifice in that conflict.” Acutt and many generations of his family were also well-known for their exploits in the local property sales industry. “The Acutts real estate group was formed by great great grandfather on November 1, 1851. I’m a fifth generation Acutt and remain the chairman. My son Jonathan is the managing director and I hope my grandson will be the next head.”

Acutt also expects the Remembrance Day traditions to flourish for generations to come. He said WWI happenings made popular the epitaph “Lest We Forget” and at Remembrance Days day events, the audiences chant back, “We will remember them”. “Those are like pledges or promises to always remember the Fallen.