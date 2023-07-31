A step ‘towards freedom’ for Charlie the elephant

THE EMS Foundation, an animal rights lobby group, and the Shambala Private Game Reserve have announced their offer to fund the expertise required to guide and prepare Charlie, the bull elephant, in preparation for his evacuation from the National Zoo in Pretoria. Charlie, an African male elephant, was born in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 1982. He was captured and sent to South Africa’s Brian Boswell Circus in 1984 before being transferred to the National Zoological Gardens in 2001. Charlie has spent the majority of his life in captivity in an enclosure.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) published an expression of interest document on May 16 calling for interested parties to submit proposals for the provision of a facility suitable for the retirement/relocation of Charlie. The closing date for the proposals was June 23. Since its inception, the EMS Foundation has worked to free elephants from captivity. This focus area has developed into a specialised programme called “Towards Freedom”, with individually focused projects. Elephants Lammie, Ramadiba and Mopane at Johannesburg Zoo (PHOTO: EMS FOUNDATION) Megan Carr, EMS senior researcher for Lead Elephant Projects, said given the number of easily accessible wild reserves where tourists can see elephants, SANParks also offers free access periods.

“Shambala is the best possible location for Charlie. World-renowned experts have been appointed and are on standby to relocate Charlie from the National Zoo to the reserve in Limpopo where he will receive the best possible care and expert support for the remainder of his natural life. “A state-of-the-art release and rehabilitation boma has been designed which caters for Charlie’s every need and will provide for a successful slow release into a natural environment.

A team of international and locally captive elephant specialists will be on hand to assist with his rehabilitation programme – a process that is expected to take years,” said Carr. She added that the comprehensive details of the financial commitment were delivered to Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy and SANBI on June 22. Meanwhile, on June 20, an application to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, was lodged to release three elephants known as Lammie, Mopane and Ramadiba from the Johannesburg

Zoo. Carr said these elephants were currently being held in conditions unsuited to their basic needs. “The application is brought by Animal Law Reform South Africa, the EMS Foundation and Chief Stephen Fritz represented by environmental law firm Cullinan and Associates against the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo and other governmental respondents involved with the zoo.

“In a ground-breaking case, which is also a South African first, legal remedy is being sought to have these elephants released to live out the remainder of their lives in a natural environment and where the conditions are commensurate with the innate needs and nature of elephants. “The EMS Foundation has confirmed that on July 25 the applicants filed a comprehensive affidavit in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to supplement the applicants’ founding affidavit, in light of records provided by the zoo pursuant to the litigation,” said Carr.

Nontsikelelo Mpulo, director of marketing, communications and commercialisation at SANBI, confirmed that SANBI and Creecy’s office had received an expression of interest from the EMS Foundation and Shambala Private Game Reserve. “The process for evaluating proposals received during the phase is underway and those who submitted proposals will be contacted once the evaluation process has been completed.