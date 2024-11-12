ABH raises over R2-million

The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Chatsworth has achieved a remarkable fundraising milestone at its annual radiothon, generating over R2-million for its children’s home. This year's event stands as a testament to the unwavering support of the local community and marks the highest amount raised in the 15-year history of this fundraiser.

Amraj Dursan, the marketing officer for ABH, expressed the organisation's gratitude, stating, "Despite recent challenges, this is a testament to the support and confidence of the public in ABH’s mission of care and upliftment. It is a validation of our commitment and long history in the community." Recent scrutiny followed the ABH after allegations of child abuse at the facility’s Child and Youth Care Centre were investigated by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development. The report by MEC Mbali Shinga uncovered distressing conditions, including reports of abuse, as well as children facing hunger and being forced into religious practices inconsistent with their beliefs. In response, ABH has reported to have taken corrective measures aimed at enhancing the care provided to the children.

Last week's radiothon, which received support from local celebrities, was broadcast on community radio station Hindvani. The theme for the radiothon was Light a Future, and with the support garnered through the radiothon, the lives of children from the ABH Children’s Home will be brightened. Dursan said their focus this year was raising money for the upkeep and maintenance of the children's home which caters for 102 children.