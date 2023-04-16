Acting metro police head faced charges when appointed – claim

Durban - There has been ongoing disquiet over the acting appointment of eThekwini metro police head Sibonelo Mchunu, who allegedly has misconduct charges dating back to 2016 hanging over him. However, Mchunu has said that those bringing his name into disrepute are competing for his job. Mchunu, who was the deputy head, took over his new role in February following the retirement of Steve Middleton in December.

Mchunu, who climbed the ladder from constable to deputy head, is accused of indiscriminately hiring, firing and demoting members “as he pleases”. Sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, told the Sunday Tribune that the city’s decisions were questionable and when other members faced charges similar to those of Mchunu, they had been suspended. According to the charge sheet, Mchunu faces six charges and the matter has been ongoing for a number of years. One is that Mchunu allegedly transported his family with a city vehicle for private purposes for a period.

The second is of gross negligence for allegedly failing to request and approve overtime plans for former metro cop spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad, which resulted in the member consistently exceeding and breaching overtime policies between July 2017 and June 2019. Charge three is of the unlawful release of an impounded vehicle to its owner without payment of towing fees. This allegedly took place in September 2016. In the fourth and fifth charges, Mchunu is accused of gross negligence in that he unduly awarded a responsibility allowance to a staff member who had been promoted to an acting inspector position. The sixth charge is to do with allegations that he caused the city to incur car rental expenditure of R565493.17.

Another source said that instead of being suspended, Mchunu had been rewarded with more power. His matter had been delayed and postponed for a lengthy period and there was little hope that it would ever be finalised. “He is facing serious allegations, yet he is getting positive glossy publicity. He continues to make dubious decisions against certain employees and he is even being touted as Steve Middleton’s successor. He is busy, dismissing, demoting, doing as he pleases. The charges are so serious he should not be working,” the source said. The source added that a number of employees had been on suspension for lengthy periods for “frivolous charges”, but this seemingly did not apply to Mchunu.

“There are others that were on suspension without formal charges, yet he is working. No one knows him well, but we suspect that he is untouchable because of patronage with senior people. What he is doing within the metro police is painful. People are being victimised with impunity.” The source further alleged that concerns were raised over procedures followed when filling acting posts. “There was a dispute about lack of processes, policies and procedures being followed regarding acting positions.

It reached the deputy city manager, Dr Musa Gumede, and he made a ruling on that matter about two years ago. But it has since been business as usual, with no changes. eThekwini top brass seem to be conflicted or disempowered to deal with him.” City officials were approached to establish if the matter was still ongoing and whether Mchunu was promoted while facing the six charges. Lindiwe Khuzwayo, head of the city’s communications unit, said: “This is a confidential matter between an employee and his employer. However, we can confirm that Mr Mchunu has not been found guilty of any misconduct.” In his defence, Mchunu told the Sunday Tribune that the allegations were propagated by people who were competing with him for the position. He said they were driven by jealousy of his personal success, as well as that of the metro police unit, which was the shining star of the city.

“Those charges were just gossip that was entertained wrongly, that is why they are coming to a finality. All the charges have no basis and I will walk. In fact, I am walking. Not even one of those allegations can be proven and I am considering litigation against those fabricating false stories,” he said. Mchunu said out of 3000 officers, only seven grievances were registered, proof enough that all was in order within the unit. “In every organisation and hierarchy there’ll be disgruntled employees who do not want to be corrected or disciplined. However, it is impossible for a person like me to hire and fire willy-nilly. I don’t sit in interview panels. As an acting commissioner I work closely with my deputies and directors and those people are happy.

We are a family and a strong command,” Mchunu said. He emphasised that they were running a police service that required highly disciplined officers as they had power and authority over citizens. “If they are not disciplined, society will cry. Therefore, at metro police there is a high expectation. “People must take instruction from their bosses, failing which, it becomes a dismissible offence,” he said. Nokubonga Dinga, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union provincial secretary, said they were not aware of any grievances. “Nothing has come to the provincial office,” Dinga said.