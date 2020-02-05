The 2020 Midmar Mile is set to go ahead this weekend despite concerns over the water quality.
In a statement issued by the organisers today, it said there had been "reports and concerns circulating" over the water in Midmar Dam and the safety of the swimmers following the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works spillage last year.
The river, at the time, was flooded with raw sewage.
Fishing and the launching of boats are still banned at parts of the dam.
Race organiser Wayne Riddin explained that these reports were disingenuous and that tests were conducted. He said the concerns were "completely unfounded".