All systems go for 2020 aQuellé Midmar Mile









Durban. 190418.Midmar Dam is a combined gravity & earth-fill type dam and recreation area located near Howick and Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Boating, swimming, waterskiing, picnicing, and fishing are popular pastimes at Midmar Dam. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. The 2020 Midmar Mile is set to go ahead this weekend despite concerns over the water quality. In a statement issued by the organisers today, it said there had been "reports and concerns circulating" over the water in Midmar Dam and the safety of the swimmers following the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works spillage last year. The river, at the time, was flooded with raw sewage. Fishing and the launching of boats are still banned at parts of the dam. Race organiser Wayne Riddin explained that these reports were disingenuous and that tests were conducted. He said the concerns were "completely unfounded".

“The water is perfectly safe to swim in. The spill was on the other side of the dam about 6km from the racecourse and was contained.

"We have done extensive testing and the E.coli levels are in fact lower than any dam in the country – lower also than any of the previous events in the many years I have been involved,” said Riddin.

"There is no way we as the organisers would place the health of thousands of entrants at risk. As the event organiser, I myself would be prepared to drink the water at any stage along the course.

"The Capital K event was successfully completed in December without incident or medical issues from swimmers. The race is going ahead as planned and we expect a phenomenal weekend of festivities as usual."

There are eight events over the weekend, four per day.

The first event is scheduled to start at 08:15 on Saturday and 08:30 Sunday.

