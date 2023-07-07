Allegations of mismanagement, bullying within Netball SA

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane is being accused of bullying coaches and of being in the game for individual power. Photo: Netball SA. As the countdown to the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup begins, aspersions have been cast on the president of Netball South Africa, alleging that she is a bully, racist and mismanaging the sporting body. Cecilia Molokwane, who calls herself “the chosen one”, has been renamed by those who have worked close to her as “the untouchable one” for allegedly sweeping scandals under the carpet.

A documentary released on Youtube about the apparent goings-on within Netball SA was launched by AfriForum on June 14. Former colleagues and coaches detailed their experiences under Molokwane and highlighted the lack of intervention by World Netball. Claims of sexual abuse, unfairness, lack of inclusion and the removal of people from key positions were some of the concerns raised. The documentary suggested that Netball SA was reluctant to act against sex pest coaches by revisiting a 2013 case of a coach who was accused of sexual abuse. The coach was suspended, but Molokwane reinstated him in 2019. The netball president was widely criticised at the time for claiming that reparation payments had been made.

She was allegedly heard saying that it was “a cultural thing for black men to do what they want with women, as long as there’s payment”. Another case featured in the documentary was of the rape of a minor in 2019. The minor was apparently violated in a hotel during a tournament. Netball SA allegedly did not prioritise the matter, leaving the family of the victim to fight the case on their own. Molokwane’s leadership style was questioned and her interference with processes and the appointment of coaches was also mentioned.

Christine du Preez, former vice president at Netball SA, said Molokwane was a vibrant person, who enjoyed being the centre of attention, and that if one was in her camp, all was well. “But if you’re not, you get to see the other side of her. Things are happening, and everything gets swept under the carpet, and she’s still cruising. We have all the directors in their portfolios, but that’s not really their portfolios. No selection goes untouched by Cecilia, and she does interfere with the selection process. “She would phone the coaches very quickly to tell them they are not going with the 8/4, which is 8 whites and 4 non-whites, and insist that they kick one of the white players out and bring in an additional player of colour. She is very clever on how she does it. It’s never in writing. It’s always a quick phone call, giving you the command. There’s no real paper trail on that,’’ she said.

Marguerite Rootman, a coach who instituted legal proceedings against Molokwane after she was allegedly told that Molokwane did not want a white coach for the Limpopo team, the Baobabs, said she received threats about her future as a coach. “I was told to go home because Cecilia wanted a black coach. After that, I had conversations with Cecilia over the phone. I experienced the shouting and screaming, and I received a threatening letter from the CEO where I was told to withdraw my court case against Cecilia in order to prevent any further barriers in my coaching career within Netball SA,” she said. Olivia Jasriel from the Jasriel Foundation, which works with sporting federations to identify why abuse is rife in sport, said the top three sports which had the most abuse reported were water polo, gymnastics and netball.

She said out of about 23 sporting federations, only four were working with her to deal with the issue and support victims, and these did not include netball. Ronald Peters, AfriForum’s sports manager, said the Netball World Cup was around the corner, and the official hashtag was #TakingNetballBackToThePeople. “This year’s World Cup tournament focuses on bringing netball back to the people, and therefore, it is important to us that South Africans know what is really going on behind the scenes in Netball SA. Our communities and the private sector must take a stand and take the future of sport into their own hands,’’ said Peters.

In response, World Netball (WN) said it was aware of the documentary and that it works closely with its members to ensure that all allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and handled appropriately. “WN believes that all children and young people involved in sport, and in particular the sport of Netball, have the right to participate in a fair, safe and quality atmosphere free from abuse or exploitation. WN acknowledges the duty of care owed by Members and Regional Federations to protect, safeguard, and promote the welfare of children. “Each World Member country is obliged to have its own Safeguarding policy that is in line with WN Guidance and local laws. WN is satisfied that NSA is taking all the necessary steps required within its safeguarding policy. Please contact Netball South Africa (or the relevant hiring body) for information about their safeguarding policy and procedures for the employment of coaches.

“WN stands firmly against unfair discrimination of any sort but recognises that there may be circumstances in which it is lawful and justified to take steps that seek to address the injustices of the past and/or ensure that participation is representative. It is not for World Netball to adjudicate, or intervene in, a dispute over the application of the laws or regulations of a particular jurisdiction. “WN continues to work with all its Members to ensure that the highest standards of governance are maintained. WN prides itself on being a leader in good governance and has a range of policies and procedures in place if required including a whistle blower policy in place should anyone wish to raise any concerns when they discover information which they believe shows misconduct, breaches of World Netball Regulations, Rules or Codes of Conduct.” Molekwane did not respond to questions. The Vitality Netball World Cup kicks of on July 28.