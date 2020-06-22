Alleged conman who attempted to extort money from Miguel Louw's family appeared in court

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN: A man, who allegedly attempted to extort money from the mother of Miguel Louw by claiming to know the whereabouts of the youngster at the time when he was reported missing, appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Brandon Moodley, 27, was arrested by members of the KZN SAPS’ Provincial Investigative Unit, led by Warrant Officer RM Govender, in Lenasia, Gauteng on Friday. He faces an extortion charge. Moodley allegedly made nine calls to Louw’s mother Raylene in August 2018, claiming to have knowledge of her son’s location and wanted R10 000 in exchange for the information he proposed to share. Louw went missing in July 2018 and his body was found dumped, two months later, near the Phoenix home of Muhammed Vahed Ebrahim, the man who is presently standing trial at the Durban High Court over the disappearance and murder of Louw.

Raylene did not yield to Moodley’s demands for cash.

Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay told the Magistrate Vanitha Armu that the State will be opposing bail as they believed Moodley was a flight risk.

Pillay also told Armu that Moodley had previously attempted to talk the family of kidnapping victim Sandra Munsamy into parting with money, in exchange for information on her whereabouts.

Munsamy, who is a daughter of a well known Durban business family, was kidnapped while driving to her Westville home in May 2019 and was eventually found, six months later, by a police task team.

Attorney Raessa Khan, who represented Moodley, told the court that she had been instructed to make a formal bail application.

Magistrate Armu adjourned the matter to July.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE