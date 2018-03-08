ACCLAIMED film producer Anant Singh has opened a case of intimidation against Phumlani Mfeka, the leader of the anti-Indian lobby group Injenje Yaba Nguni.

This follows threats by Mfeka two weeks ago that he would set Singh’s Videovision offices in uMhlanga alight.

Mfeka made the threats in defiance of a new TV series which is being co-produced by Singh, Duma Ndlovu and Leleti Khumalo. Imbewu: The Seed, was being billed as a social cohesion project as it would show stories of Indian and Africans living together in harmony in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2014, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission opened a case of hate speech against Mfeka at the Equality Court when he said in newsletters that Indians - including Mahatma Gandhi - were racist and responsible for the exploitation of Africans. He was also charged with public violence for partaking in protest action in 2013 at the Phoenix Industrial Park. Both cases are still before the courts.

Mfeka said the show would mislead the public and believed it would not show the tensions between African and Indian people. The reality, he said, was labour exploitation, racism and abuse of African workers by Indian businesses.

Mfeka confirmed he had been contacted by an investigating officer and said he had never communicated with Singh, nor had he been to his offices.

“He apparently was frightened by the interview I made with your publication,” said Mfeka.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating a case of intimidation.

Mfeka said regardless of the case, he would not stop speaking against injustices against African people. “Those cases have been going on for some time and at no point stopped one from speaking the truth. I do not think a case opened by Anant Singh will deter me from doing my job as the leader and spokesperson for Injenje yaba Nguni. I will continue to articulate the position of Injenje council regardless of the consequences of those articulations.”

He is due to appear at the Verulam Magistrate Court on Tuesday for his public violence case.

Singh did not respond to e-mails and SMSes.

[email protected]

SUNDAY TRIBUNE