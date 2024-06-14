ANC councillor murder trial set to start next year

The trial of murder accused Mzimuni Ngiba, a former eThekwini councillor of ward 101, will go ahead next year. The normally high-spirited Ngiba, who was ANC aligned, looked defeated when he appeared in the Durban High Court for a pre-trial conference yesterday. While addressing the gallery at a previous court sitting, Ngiba said his arrest was politically motivated and felt sorry for the families of the victims who were being taken for a ride.

Ngiba and his four co-accused – Nkosinathi Emmanuel Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi, Sifiso Mlondo and Phathisakhe Ngiba – were arrested for the murders of ANC ward candidate Siyabonga Mkhize and ANC activist Mzukisi Nyanga. Mkhize and Nyanga were shot dead in November 2021. Advocate Andrew Matlamela, who is representing Ngiba, told the court that he would be calling five witnesses to substantiate his client’s case during the trial. The trial to start on January 20 and run into February 2025.

Matlamela is expected to be paid by Legal Aid South Africa. Ngiba’s salary was cut in September 2023, after opposition political parties complained that he was receiving a salary while he was incarcerated. The State has alleged that meetings were held at Ngiba’s house where he and his co-accused planned the murder of Mkhize. During a bail application sitting, the State said Ngiba had intimidated its witnesses and interfered with political processes while in custody.