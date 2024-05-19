ANC, EFF in final push to win support in KZN

Durban — Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) waited until dark to be addressed by ruling party president Cyril Ramaphosa at Ashdown Township Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday. The audience, made up mainly of party volunteers from the Moses Mabhida Region, ensured that the venue was modestly filled.

ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma reminded the crowd of how Ramaphosa had become secretary general of the ruling party in 1991, when he had beaten Jacob Zuma. “That individual who contested him and was beaten will get another hiding, demonstrating that there is one bull in this kraal,” said Duma, in reference to Zuma. In turn, Ramaphosa once more reflected on some of the achievements made by the ruling party, including how it had ensured the old-age pension was the same across all races, unlike in the past.

He said the signing of the National Health Insurance into law this week was further testimony of government ensuring equality when it comes to the provision of healthcare, and no amount of pressure would see it backing down. “We have heard some making threats of taking us to court and our stance is, bring it on because we are ready for you. Our people want this NHI,” said the president. He pointed to the free education and the national school feeding scheme as further illustrations of the governing party’s commitment to making people’s lives better, but conceded the government was falling short in some areas, citing unemployment, especially among youth.

Ramaphosa said they were working on this and pleaded with members to take voting day seriously to ensure a landslide win, warning against complacency. “Comrades, let us be serious and ensure that we go out in numbers and vote because while we may take things for granted, opposition parties ensure that their members and supporters go and vote and that is how we end up losing. This time around we should not be complacent,” he concluded. A few kilometres away from the ANC gathering, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also called on members and supporters to go out in numbers to ensure a win for the party. He slammed the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, telling the crowd that the approach had seen unqualified individuals assuming strategic positions in the government because they could chant slogans.

“They hire people who can chant slogans and sing out loud, that is why we have problems with sewers. If you go and check who heads the technical services department you will find that the person was a geography teacher and that is why many things are so dysfunctional,” said Malema. The EFF leader also ridiculed the houses built by the ANC government. Malema vowed that if they came to power, the EFF would ensure the provision of better houses. “If the house does not have a flushing toilet inside then it is simply a glorified shack. A house must have a flushing toilet. But equally a house must not look like a box of matches, a house must show that people who live in it have their dignity,” said Malema.

He also emphasised the need for free education and for children in townships to go to school at an early age to ensure their development. Under an EFF government, Malema said, school uniforms and shoes would be free. “They can’t say there is no money to buy uniforms. The government provides free uniforms now, but we are buying [them] for prisoners. How come they provide free uniform and free shoes for prisoners every six months?”