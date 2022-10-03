ANC KZN preferred top six slate ‘carefully selected to lobby other provinces’

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is hoping to lobby other provinces to support its presidential hopeful, Dr Zweli Mkhize, through the mixed slate it proposed earlier this week that has influential party members from various provinces and structures. his was revealed by party insiders with intimate knowledge of the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) which revealed its preferred candidates for the top six positions in the upcoming elective conference.

They told the Sunday Tribune that the slate was carefully formulated to bring influential leaders, and with consultation with other provinces, to put up a strong contest for the presidency. The slate, which is led by former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as president, is expected to challenge incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has set his sights on a second term as the party’s president. Although considered one of the influential bases of the ANC, KZN was the first province to officially announce its preferred top six. After Mkhize, Bheki Mtolo, provincial secretary, on behalf of the PEC, named Paul Mashatile as his deputy and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary general, who were both from Gauteng.

For national chairperson, he nominated Stanley Mathabatha, an ANC Limpopo chairperson and Premier, and Phumulo Masualle, former ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape and deputy minister of public enterprise for the position of secretary-general. Mtolo said the party was still engaging with other provinces for the position of treasurer-general, but added that their preference was a young and energetic woman. Presently, KZN does not have representation in the top six after Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma lost to Ramaphosa while Senzo Mchunu was defeated by Ace Magashule in 2017. Dlamini Zuma had raised her hand to be elected ANC president, but was snubbed by KZN, as she was not featured in any of the positions. The KZN PEC had met with various provinces before the announcement of the candidates. Announcing the slate, Mtolo said while they had named their preferred top six, they were open to persuasion by various provinces of the ANC because they understood this was a national conference.

The insider said Mashatile and Mokonyane had been endorsed by Gauteng, which may boost KZN if all the branches abide by the decision. He also said that Mokonyane, a national executive committee member, currently a full-time staffer at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House, influences the ANC Women's League. “Comrade Nomvula has the strong support of this province and the women’s league also wants her to take up the position. She can bring many numbers and possibly sway the entire branches from Gauteng to support this slate because Comrade Mashatile is also there,” he said. Another insider said the KZN PEC roped in Masualle, to get at least 40% of the Eastern Cape branches. “The Eastern Cape is always divided during national conferences. Right now, Oscar Mabuyane (Premier) is the chair, but that does not mean he will get overwhelming support.

As KZN we aim to get at least 40% from that province through Masualle, who is also an influential leader of the SACP in the province,” he said. The member also revealed that Mathabatha had strong support from his province which seemed to be united. However, Mathambatha was believed to be Ramaphosa’s strong ally. The insider said the two provinces had agreed that he was ready to serve as national chairperson of the ANC and they would support his nomination. “He is one of the leaders who won the provincial conference with overwhelming support, so if the branches are in agreement with KZN, this campaign is likely to succeed,” he said. It remained to be seen who the province will support for the position of treasurer-general.

