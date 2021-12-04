ANC welcomes arrest of their own

Johannesburg – The African National Congress welcomed the arrest of four of their own, believed to associated with the killing of three people in Inanda. The branch secretary of the ANC Women’s League, Sibongile Buthelezi was among the four suspects who were apprehended this week following the killing that took place in September in the lead up to the local government elections.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that they welcomed the arrests and hoped they would soon know who the mastermind behind this atrocious act was. “We welcome the arrests, hopefully we will know who ordered the killing,” said Ntombela. Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37, were shot and killed when occupants in a black Opel Corsa bakkie started firing on a group of people who had gathered outside Buhlebethu Primary School on Sithole Road in Inanda Newtown C section.

During the drive-by shooting, five other people were injured. They’d all shown up for an ANC councillor nomination meeting in preparation for local government elections which took place on November 1. Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for the police ministry confirmed the arrests and said that the suspects would reappear in court later this month for a formal bail application. The accused, Buthelezi, Samke Maphumulo, Doctor Lundy and Thembinkosi Zakes Mkhwanazi were reportedly members of the ANC’s branch executive committee in eThekwini’s ward 54.