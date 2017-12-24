DURBAN - THE racial imbalance in the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) cannot be ignored, say political analysts.

Of the 80 members elected to the NEC, all are black Africans except Pravin Gordhan, former finance minister, former minister of tourism, Derek Hanekom, former minister of energy, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Barbara Creecy and Alvin Botes.

Political analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), said: “The racial imbalance has always been a trend in the ANC. Minorities have not been well represented in the NEC. It is important to also note that there has been a shift of minorities, (coloureds, whites and Indians) from the ANC to the DA.”

Despite the racial imbalance, Mngomezulu, commended the ANC for re-electing, Jessie Duarte to the position of deputy-secretary.

“The position of deputy secretary is a crucial one in the ANC. Effectively, she (Duarte) and secretary-general, Ace Magashule are the engines of the ANC. They control the affairs of the party.”

“When you look at the race of most ANC delegates, the majority were Africans. So the pattern of voting is also expected to go along racial lines at the party’s conferences,” said Mngomezulu. ANC Indian members who attended the conference and asked not to be named, were concerned with what one of them called “the pushing away of Indians.”

“I love the ANC and I will always be its member but what you are raising is a serious issue which the party has failed to address. This has resulted in many Indians, coloureds and whites joining the DA and other political formations like the EFF,” said one Indian ANC member.

Another analyst, Dr Somadoda Fikeni said: “The ANC has been grappling with the issue of racial imbalance for decades. But it also shows that the delegates vote along racial lines and tribal differences. This be can traced back to 1912 when the party was formed.”

Fikeni, who attended the conference, said the question that ought to be asked was how the minorities were helping the ANC in wooing voters.

“The answer is that over the years minorities have been defecting to the DA in throngs. But the re-election of Duarte to the top six is a bold step by the delegates. There has been a decline in minorities voting for the ANC. The DA seems to be appealing to minorities.”

Ben Madokwe, the chairperson of the Active Citizens Movement, said: “We are concerned about the racial imbalance of the ANC’s NEC.

“The people who were elected to the NEC were not elected on merit but because of the ‘noise’ they were making ahead of the conference. The minorities were not as vocal.”

