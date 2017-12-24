DURBAN - THE ANC has been heavily criticised for failing to elect more women and young blood to its upper echelons.

However, the party has increased its female representation in the NEC from the 38 elected at Mangaung (2012 conference) to 44 out of 80 members.

When delivering his maiden speech as ANC president at the close the party’s 54th national conference at Nasrec, in Johannesburg, Cyril Ramaphosa implored the party to examine, critically and honestly, its commitment to gender equality.

“We must be conscious of the practices and attitudes that reinforce patriarchy in our organisation and society and we must work together to end them. We need to become a more youthful organisation, more representative of the age profile of our population,” Ramaphosa said.

The age limit for the Youth League is 35, making Mduduzi Manana the only NEC member classified as young.

Spokesperson for the league Mlondi Mkhize said it was disappointed at the lack of young people in the ANC’s highest decision-making body.

“We thought the conference would elect more young people, but when you look at the leadership, at least it reflects different generations of the league with Malusi Gigaba, Fikile Mbalula, and Ronald Lamola.”

Concern

He said the absence of young women in leadership was also a cause for concern.

“We will meet the leadership. They could co-opt young people into leadership positions if they desired. We want to know if they would, and we are optimistic that a favourable conclusion for the youth could reached,” he said.

But political analyst Bukani Mngoma criticised the league for failing to attract and groom young people for party leadership.

“You need to develop youth from the ground because you need politically mature young leaders to rise through the ranks. The youth makes up the majority of our population and they are struggling to find resonance in the current political system,” he said.

Mngoma said there was a dire need for fresh faces, new ideas, more choices, younger people and women.

Bheki Mngomezulu, also a political analyst, said the ANCYL no longer had the credibility it once had during the tenures of Gigaba and Mbalula and that it had not done enough to canvass for young people to be in the NEC.

“What has the youth league done to raise the names of those young leaders they feel could represent them?”

He said the calls for a 40% youth quota in leadership structures would not happen until the league addressed burning issues in a respectful manner.