ANCYL eThekwini region sees Bani-Mapena’s sacking as a ‘witch-hunt driven by power mongers’

Durban – Following Amanda Bani-Mapena’s sacking by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC Youth League in eThekwini Region says her “supposed resignation” is nothing but a hoax designed to reverse the gains of young people and a witch-hunt driven by power mongers. Bani-Mapena was shown the door by the ANC leadership in the province on Wednesday morning just eight months after she became the province’s Sports, Arts and Culture MEC.

She has since been replaced in her role by Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the KZN Cogta MEC, who will hold the role temporarily while the search for Bani-Mapena’s permanent successor goes on at the ANC’s Pixley Ka Seme provincial headquarters. Insiders with knowledge of Bani-Mapena’s dismissal suggest that even her staff was fired alongside her. However, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said late on Wednesday that matters pertaining to the staff would be handled by the director-general and acting head of department. In an explosive statement issued by the ANCYL in eThekwini, regional secretary Thulisa Ndlela did not mince his words when expressing the structure’s disappointment over the handling of Bani-Mapena’s unceremonious axing.

“The African National Congress Youth League eThekwini Region has noted the so-called resignation of Cde Amanda Bani-Mapena from her deployment as MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture,” Ndlela kicked off the statement. He then referred to Bani-Mapena as a “fine product of the Congress Youth League” who had executed her task with nothing but diligence, and her determination to build infrastructure such as libraries in rural areas can only be described as exemplary for all. Ndlela said that in the 245 days since taking office, the department had rolled out massive changes in the sports fraternity with the roll-out of sporting facilities in remote areas of the province, and in the entertainment, arts and culture space.

Ndlela also lauded Bani-Mapena’s visibility in “executing the mandate of the ANC of making cultural treasures of mankind open to all, by free exchange of books, ideas and contact with other lands as contained in the Freedom Charter”. He further stated that the ANC Youth League found it very hard to believe that one of the most active members of the executive could offer her resignation after less than 300 days in office when her department had been one of the most performing. “We view this supposed resignation as nothing but a hoax designed to reverse the gains of young people. Whilst we don’t expect Cde Amanda to contradict the position of her organisation, young people see this hoax for what it is, a witch-hunt driven by power mongers.

“To Cde Amanda, we wish to thank you for your selfless efforts in delivering the mandate of the People’s Army the ANC. We thank you for giving young women in particular an opportunity in your department, and whilst today may seem dark, rest assured the sun will rise again and no one will diminish your light in our minds and hearts. “To us, you’re one of our finest products and we will never forget your dedication to the people’s cause,” Ndlela said. He added that the ANC Youth League would continue to compliment and contradict the ANC whenever warranted and that today’s compliments were not warranted at all.