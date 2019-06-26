ANC Youth League Thekwini region members marched through to the party's headquarters in Durban to rally support for their call to have the regional, provincial and national youth structures disband. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The ANC KZN Youth league has been accused of the party's voter decline in the province and enriching themselves. A group of disgruntled members marched through the Durban city centre, heading to the party's headquarters to demand the disbandment of the organisations youth league structures and the removal of its provincial leadership.

"All they do (leaders) is write statements and appear on television. They have done nothing besides fight for Parliament positions to enrich themselves. These are the same people that have brought the organisation down," added Ntuthuko Makhombothi, ward 95 eThekwini member.

The group is demanding that the ANC intervene and disband what they believe are illegitimate national, provincial and region executive structures.They said the league failed to address youth issues and say this is evident in the national election results and "this is why we see party's like the EFF gaining traction".

Makhombothi said that out of the 11 regions in KZN, only two (eThekwini region and General Mphananza Region) are "legitimate". He explained that 18 month-term is constitutionally mandated for the region, while a two-year term and a three-year term for provincial and national, respectively.

Video: Oliver Meth





"There's no structure in the youth league that has a grace period. It is time for them now to leave. The youth league in the province is no longer serving the youth and it must be disband soon, so the organisation can be relevant to the needs of the youth," said Kwenza Madlala, one of the march organisers.

Loud chants calling for KZN youth league president Thandoxolo Sabela echoed throughout the streets of Durban. "Phansi ngo Thandoxolo, phansi - he's just a Facebook leader, he's not the leaders of the youth league in KZN," said Slindile Mbambo, from the eThekwini region as she addressed the crowd.

"The focus of the youth league in KZN is to enrich themselves through the funds of the organisation. We don't have faith in the illegitimate leadership, they have not grown the organisation or served the youth of this province," said Mthobisi Mkhungo, from ward 95 in eThekwini.

The decline of the party's voter turnout has also been blamed on the youth league leadership.

"In the province of KZN we have lost a majority of the youth vote and that tells you that we have lost the confidence of young people in this province," said Madlala.

The disgruntled group said it doesn't have a preferred candidate from the province to run for youth league president as yet, but when a proper branch audit is done and the disbandment then they will put forward names to contest.

They have given the provincial motherbody seven days to respond to their grievances outlined in a memorandum, calling for them to support their call for the disbandment of the youth league at the upcoming NEC meeting.

The protesters said the march to the party headquarters was not a factional one but a call to the leadership to "fix the youth league".

