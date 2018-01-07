DURBAN - KWAZULU-Natal’s top 2017 matric pupil, Joanna Smith, is literally on cloud nine.

Smith boarded three flights in a bumper jet-fuelled week for the 18-year-old.

It started on Wednesday with a flight to Johannesburg where she attended the national matric awards ceremony with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, before flying back to Durban early on Friday morning for the provincial matric ceremony with Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane and King Goodwill Zwelithini.

At the national awards, she was third among the top pupils at Quintile 5 (well resourced) schools in the country.

In Durban, she was the overall best pupil and also received top awards for maths.

And on Saturday, she was on yet another flight, this time to Port Elizabeth for a deserved break with her closest friends.

“This is the highlight of my matric year. The hard work has paid off and it’s great to have an opportunity to celebrate,” said the Danville Park Girls' High dux for 2017.

“I’m loving it, I love the excitement,” she said.

Her school also attained an impressive 100% pass rate, one of nine in Durban’s Umlazi District to achieve it this year.

“We have our teachers to thank for that. They went the extra mile to ensure our success,” she said.

Smith plans to hit the beach at the windy city today after two days of wearing her winter uniform in the middle of summer at the matric ceremonies in Joburg and Durban.

After her holiday, she’s off to Stellenbosch University to study towards her actuarial science degree.

“It’s a good time to relax and take a break from all the craziness, I finally have a chance to get out of this uniform,” she said laughing.

Smith’s mother, Sharon, a remedial teacher at Virginia Preparatory School in Durban North, said she was “very delighted” for her daughter.

“I don’t know where she gets it from, I did not expect this,” she gushed.

"She has always done well at school, but all schools have people who perform exceptionally well, I really did not expect this, I am so proud of her."

Sharon said her daughter used her time well - she was always relaxed and participated in activities at school.

For Smith, she is looking forward to life at Stellenbosch where she will be living in the same residence with her older sister, a fourth-year student.

And her advice for the class of 2018?

“Don’t try to push at the end of the year, push from the start of the year as that will carry you through and make it easier at the end of the year,” she said.

