‘Angel Networks’ absent in SA

Durban - Attendees at the 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre were given much-needed tips on crashing the ceiling by business powerhouses on Friday. The annual summit attracted female thought leaders to discuss and find solutions to Africa’s socio- economic factors affecting business and industry. This year’s event was themed “Ceiling Crashers 2.0: Power with Purpose”. Former first lady Graça Machel, who had been announced along with Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, and her daughter, Dr Aisha Pandor, the chief executive of SweepSouth, as this year’s influential speaker, was a no-show owing to business commitments. Sharing the stage with her daughter and speaking on leadership and finance, Pandor said the country had not yet developed enough risk takers to provide a leg-up in the form of financial support to start-ups. “One of the things that Aisha had shared with me, which I had already observed being in science and technology, is the absence of “Angel Networks”. It tended to be an overseas phenomenon,” she said.

“I think we need to address this issue of funders in South Africa and on the continent, who are ready to support start-ups and to help incubate them so that they become successful and survive and thrive.”

She added that the skills gap in information and communications technology was preventing the desired massified impact needed.

“So much more needs to be done. The efforts are very dissipated,” said Pandor.

Aisha Pandor, whose tech company is one of a few led by a black woman to have raised more than $100000 in venture capital funding, said getting into the technology space was difficult. She said when an entrepreneur entered an industry, they often looked for role models to emulate, but for her, there were none, seven years ago.

She added improvement was still needed to create inclusion.

“The space is not representative, not diverse, with not many black women in the forefront.”

Judy Dlamini, businesswoman, author and Wits University chancellor, said the Fourth Industrial Revolution had spun things around in favour of women.

She said the executive-level managers within companies had changed because some of the technical expertise could be done by computer.

“Why I say changes favour women is because we get it when it comes to connectedness,” she said Dlamini.

“One of the things that is still difficult for women for now is getting a sponsor. A sponsor is very different from a mentor. A sponsor speaks for you when you are not in the room and you want a sponsor who is in the C-suite , (top-level management) who will tell your story when you’re not in the room.”

Dlamini encouraged young leaders to invest in personal development, remain true to themselves and not back down.

“Nothing is worth selling your (soul) for and changing who you are. I learned that I could wear my pink outfits and dangling earrings and still be heard,” she said.

“You have to own your femininity, but the most important thing is to be well prepared.”

