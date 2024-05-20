Anger and angst over NHI Act

Durban — Medical aid members have been urged not to panic or cancel their memberships amid the anger and angst that set in after the National Health Insurance Bill was signed into law this week. Private sector organisations, medical aid schemes as well as the government have assured the public that for now it will be business as usual.

However, as the government prepares for a slew of litigation by those opposed to the act, a constitutional law expert says that opposition MPs still had an opportunity to challenge the legality thereof by going straight to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). Professor Warren Freedman from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said this “unusual provision” required a third of the members of the National Assembly to approach the ConCourt within 30 days after the president assented to the bill and signed it. “So, if they all come up together and agree, then they can take it to the Constitutional Court. Normally with all court cases there’s a person or an organisation that’s affected and they bring the case,” said Freedman.

“But (with) the members of the National Assembly bringing the case … it’s more of an abstract or theoretical dispute about whether the act is constitutionally valid or not, so it’s a bit odd because in most cases in our legal system we don’t allow that sort of thing. There has to be a factual dispute between parties and those parties take their factual dispute to court. The court obviously interprets and applies the law to try to resolve the factual dispute. What they’re (MPs) arguing about is kind of a more theoretical thing (that) theoretically, we think the bill is unconstitutional and then they can take that kind of more theoretical argument or principled argument directly to the Constitutional Court.” Freedman said despite the pending election on May 29 there was still time for parliamentarians to use this avenue since the National Assembly remained competent to function until the day before polling started. He said the ConCourt might rule that specific sections of the act were unconstitutionally invalid and then it had a wide discretion of the sort of remedy it could grant.

“So it could, for example, say, well, the problems are of a technical nature. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to send it back to Parliament and we’re going to give Parliament a period of time in which to fix up those problems. And usually they give Parliament about 12 or 24 months, depending upon how complicated it is.” Freedman said alternatively the Concourt could find that the problems were so big and so widespread and they didn’t think that it was possible to remedy them. “Then they could just declare the act unconstitutional and that’s the end of it. And if Parliament wanted to, if the government wanted to (they would) have to start again from scratch,” he said.

While various sectors met to discuss the issue this week, the National Department of Health said it was forging ahead with its plans to establish the NHI Fund. “Now that the NHI has been signed into law, there’s still going to be some legal or legislative processes because the president has signed the bill into law but you still have to promulgate different sections of the NHI. So that will be followed by the establishment of the board,” Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said. The NHI Board would operate as an independent entity like Sassa or Sars.

He said to date the department had already developed an electronic patient register as well as a system to accredit all the private health care providers, like GPs and the private health care facilities who wanted to participate in the NHI. “For now those who are on medical aid must not cancel their medical aid until we announce that medical aid becomes optional,” he said. Mohale said their work would not be derailed by those threatening the department with legal action.

“The majority of these people who are taking us to court are medically insured. If we were taken to court by unemployed, medically uninsured people, it was going to make sense. So we are now taken to court by people who are protected. People don’t want to share their resources with the rest of South Africans. Almost 84% of the total population are not medically insured. So we are trying to accommodate those people,” he said. Dr Katlego Mothudi, the Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), which represents about four million people through medical aid schemes, administrators, and managed care providers, said it would be meeting with its members on Monday to explain that while the act was currently in force it was not operational. Mothudi said that the BHF was seeking advice on the NHI and one of their main concerns centred on maternity benefits. “The implications would be that if you are a member of a medical aid, you will not be able to find any maternal care funded by the schemes because we assume that maternity would be one of those that would be offered by the (NHI) Fund. Secondly, you would not be able to go for free maternal care in the public sector like everybody else, by virtue of you being a medical aid member … maternal and child care services for those under six years will be free to everyone except for people who are on medical aid.”

In correspondence to its members this week, Discovery Group Chief Executive Adrian Gore sought to allay their fears about the continuity of their cover in its current form. Gore said this was based on Section 33 of the act which stated that once the NHI was “fully implemented” medical schemes would only be able to cover those services that were not covered by NHI. “We believe it will take a long time – a decade at least – to achieve ‘full implementation’ given the scale and complexity of reforms needed … Second, even when the NHI is ‘fully implemented’, medical schemes will still be able to provide cover for benefits not covered by the NHI. This is important because the NHI is unlikely to have sufficient funding to provide an extensive package of benefits,” said Gore.

The South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC), a group of nine medical, dental and allied health care practitioners’ associations representing more than 25 000 private and public sector health care workers, voiced its “profound disappointment and concern” with the new act. SAHPC spokesperson Dr Simon Strachan said the NHI, in its current form, would reverse, rather than progress, equitable, quality health care in South Africa. “We have no doubt that the NHI Bill will be challenged in the courts, and we are currently exploring all our options in this regard. As healthcare practitioners, our primary concern is the well-being of our patients. As experts in our field, we believe the president has an obligation to ensure that the NHI improves, rather than limits overall health care for every citizen. He has failed to do this,” said Strachan. Meanwhile, accountant and tax consultant Zeta King said the only certainty around NHI was that taxpayers would be funding this initiative through an increase in VAT or personal taxes or even both.

In addition, she said that medical aid tax credits which provided relief to South Africans paying medical aid could also be scrapped. King said it was speculated that between R200 billion and up to a R1 trillion would be needed to fund the NHI which could lead to a 2% increase in payroll taxes per bracket. “Your minimum tax bracket starts at zero and ends at R237 000 so that means anybody earning a taxable income of R237 000 per year pays 18% tax. With this imposed increase in taxes, that will move up to 20% tax. The average salary currently is R26 000 per South African and that means just towards the NHI fund, an additional tax of R1 040 (per month) will be going towards this fund.” The union Solidarity is gearing up for litigation and has already served papers on President Cyril Ramaphosa informing him of their intention to go ahead with legal proceedings.