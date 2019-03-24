Kwaito star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault. He was granted R2 000 bail. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban musicians DJ Tira and Mampintsha have angered social media users with the release of a song mentioning the alleged abuse of Babes Wodumo on video.



In a video which went viral over the weekend, Mthokozisi Khathi, known popularly as DJ Tira, was seen dancing to the song recorded by Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha.





The song, which is made on thumping Gqom beats, has the former Big Nuz musician citing words spoken by Mampintsha in the video which caused shock and outrage last month.





The line which has angered the public goes: "Kukhona iy'ngane la endlini", which translates loosely to ”(behave) there are children in the house".





These words were addressed to Bongekile Simelane, known as Babes Wodumo, who was assaulted by Mampintsha in the video.





Mampintsha admitted to assaulting Babes Wodumo last month but said he had only done so because she made him do it. He also apologised to the public and to Babes.





DJ Tira has been criticized for actively promoting the video. When the abuse video surfaced, he quickly released a statement where he told the public he did not condone the abuse of women.





Many have been left confused by DJ Tira's video promoting the song, and they took to social media to berate the record label owner.









So #Mampintsha abuses #BabesWodumo, #DjTira condemns abuse #Mampinthsa releases a song with the same words from the abuse& #DjTira & his wife are jamming to it!



How is any of this normal 🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8TtAqw1LJP — Mbali KaShongwe Gcabashe (@MaShongwe) March 24, 2019





Also I just wanna say that I'm so disgusted at DJ Tira the audacity of him to proudly promote Mampintsha's new single as if nobody knows what he did to Babes Wodumo on record.



I can't even. pic.twitter.com/rl7msfGbj2 — Mx_Moosa (@Moosa_Kaula) March 23, 2019









This entire #Mampintsha saga is exposing SA for who we truly are. We are happy to fight tooth&nail for a pig we witnessed beat up his gf 1/4 his body size. We celabrate perpetrators & support their endeavors and leave the victims of their abuse in a corner. #crymybelovedcountry — Sandwich Angel😇 (@bongi1_n) March 24, 2019

















#Mampintsha Euphonik (sp) was accused of abuse but his shows still sell out. Kapa is there a criteria for who we mute? Do we only mute those with video footage because Bonang was crucified over this? I'm just asking — Pelumi_Nk🇿🇦 (@NkagiM_) March 24, 2019





