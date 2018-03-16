DURBAN - While social media hashtags have amplified the calls for an end to sexual abuse, a Durban woman has questioned what is being done to truly assist victims and help pull the plug on sexual violence.

Tina Le Roux, a supporter of the Jes Foord Foundation, has been following the #MeToo and #NotInMyName campaigns that boomed on social media last year in response to sexual assault incidents. Le Roux has called on the public to actively make a change by assisting in the 'real world'.

“I didn’t have the time and energy to offer help myself, and realized I could support an organization that is already offering help to victims.”

Le Roux is leading a campaign by the foundation to get the public to donate funds to the foundation so that they can reach more communities and offer much-needed support to victims of rape and sexual abuse.

The Jes Foord Foundation turns a decade this year. The foundation was founded by Foord, who was horrifically raped in 2008 at a park near the Shongweni Dam. She was gang-raped by four men who had beaten up her father, Tim, and forced him to watch the harrowing ordeal.

As she recovered, Foord turned from victim to survivor and, through her foundation, has helped others do the same.

Hundreds of people in Durban have received help via counseling, mentorship and awareness programmes and fundraising projects offered by the foundation.

As Foord has special plans to celebrate ten years of her foundation, Le Roux hoped that the public could help Foord further reach communities where trauma counselling for rape survivors among other services are urgently needed.

Le Roux said: “Upon chatting with Jes on this milestone celebration, she was asked what her wish for the future would be. She simply responded with ‘My long-term goal is not to be needed. I’d like there to be no rape, no need for the foundation.’”

A Go Get Funding page has been created for the public to easily assist the foundation.

“If a mere 800 people committed to R100 each, we could easily get the Jes Foord Foundation on the road and make a real difference in South Africa. Tag yourself in #jffgoesmobile and please share this campaign,” added Le Roux.

