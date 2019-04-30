KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, says the country should brace itself for more arrests in connection with the political killings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, says the country should brace itself for more arrests in connection with the political killings that rocked the province between 2011 and 2018. He said the arrests are imminent and gave no further information, fearing that doing so may jeopardize their investigations which are at advanced stages.

Mkhwanazi says in their investigations which are being handled by a team of specialists investigators, they are not only gunning for the trigger pullers but they are also gunning for the masterminds who hires and handsomely pays the hitmen. He made this statement while receiving a memorandum of grievances from the Economic Freedom Fighters which had marched in Durban to complain about political killings and political intolerance and intimidation ahead of May 8 when the country heads to the polls.

"I can give you an assurance that we are not going to stop on that, we will continue to make arrests and they are few arrests that you are going to hear about on the news soon. We will continue on that," Mkhwanazi said in response to EFF's demands that those who order the hits must be hauled over the coals.



At the protest march, the EFF claimed that since it was formed in 2012 and started contesting elections in the province, its members have faced intimidation from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC). The party's MP, Marshall Dlamini even urged members of the party to confront members of the two parties.

"They must know that we are not afraid of them and we can fight back if we want," Dlamini who was in the news early this year when he was captured on video hitting a police officer on the doorsteps of the National Assembly in Cape Town, said.

The EFF also used the gathering to call for a commission of enquiry to probe the whereabouts of the guns that were supplied by the apartheid government to IFP warlords and their units and those used by the ANC aligned self-protection units of the United Democratic Front. They claimed that these guns are now being used not only in political killings but also in violent crimes.

"The state must establish a commission of inquiry to probe the whereabouts of the firearms used in KZN during the political violence in the late 80s and the source of the firearms currently used to commit serious and violent crimes," the party's memorandum read by senior provincial member Nkululeko Ngubane, said.

