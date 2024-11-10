Art and Advocacy

Annie Dorasamy In a powerful intersection of creativity and compassion, attorney Jonathan Mazoue, who heads a prominent law firm in Durban and aspiring artist, is leading a transformative campaign to foster mental health awareness.

Teaming up with media personality and motivational speaker Jane Linley - Thomas, Mazoue aims to use art as a conduit for discussion and healing, addressing a pressing need for dialogue about mental well-being in a traditionally stoic environment. Mazoue's journey into the realm of arts is as inspirational as his mission. Initially driven by a desire to create beautiful paintings, he discovered the deeper impact his work had on viewers.

“I have a passion for living a life of impact with purpose,” he said. “When I first started painting, I was just trying to paint visually appealing pictures, and I started seeing from my engagement with people who follow my page on Instagram and TikTok that people were getting a little bit more out of my artworks than just seeing a picture.” His use of vibrant colours and compelling imagery serves not only to please the eye but also to convey messages of hope and resilience. Recently, Mazoue's thought-provoking pieces were showcased at the Musgrave Centre, where his paintings came to life through augmented reality.

Jonathan Mazoue’s thought-provoking pieces were showcased at the Musgrave Centre, where his paintings came to life through augmented reality. Picture: Tumi Pakkies Independent Newspapers This innovative approach captured the attention of viewers, providing an immersive experience that deepens the artwork's significance. Now, Mazoue plans to recreate this engaging experience at Durban High School (DHS) by creating a mural designed to be not only visually stimulating but also meaningful, instilling messages of hope in the hearts and minds of young boys. Jane Linley Thomas and Jonathan Mazoue, with the beginnings of their Art instilation at DHS Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers Understanding the emotional turmoil that often accompanies high-pressure environments, Mazoue said, “I went through a stage a few years ago where I was under quite a lot of pressure and felt overwhelmed. I found from leaning on my friends and opening up that their support was invaluable.”

It is this personal journey that has ignited his interest in fostering a movement where boys and men can openly discuss their feelings and support one another, effectively nurturing emotional resilience. As of November 1, Mazoue has invited DHS pupils from Grades 8 to 12 to paint alongside him, encouraging them to communicate their messages of support for peers who may be struggling. “By them writing or painting on the canvas and sharing the words of support, they just become a little more cognisant of their conduct with others,” he said, hoping that the art produced will serve as a vibrant reminder of camaraderie and kindness, when the campaign ends on November 30.

The collaborative experience is not only aimed to create a stunning visual but also encourage boys to feel comfortable with vulnerability, which is essential in establishing strong connections. “The network that you have can really be a lifeline when you are in a bad situation or you're feeling alone,” Mazoue said. His aspiration is to see this initiative expand beyond DHS into other schools, possibly evolving into a core component of the educational curriculum