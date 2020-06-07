As domestic flights resume King Shaka International Airport warns passengers of safety checks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Durban's King Shaka International Airport is ready to welcome domestic flights which are expected to resume on Monday. Although flights between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will be limited to business travel and essential services, Airports Company South Africa has reassured public safety after the death of a SAPS member who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. It is believed that parts of the airport were fumigated after the incident. Terence Delomoney, general manager at King Shaka, said preparations began on Monday when the airport resumed operations as part of level 3 regulations. He said passengers must produce business travel permission letters at the entrance.

“Our airport operations are in place to service our passengers who will experience significant changes to their normal journey through the airport. We encourage passengers to allow an extra two hours to their travel itinerary to accommodate these new procedures, and to familiarise themselves on what to expect when travelling through the airport,” said Delamoney.

A further increase in the number of flights was expected from next week.

Delamoney said meeters and greeters would not be allowed in the terminal building. He said passengers must confirm their flight details with their airline online before coming to the airport. He said changes must be expected as health officials will conduct temperature checks at the entrance.

“Masks are compulsory from entry to the airport all the way through a flight and out of the destination airport. As the airport is still restricting access, there will be roadblocks set up before the terminal building,” he said.

It was alleged that more than 10 SAPS members based at the airport had gone into self-isolation after they tested positive for the virus.

A source who was relieved that her results came back negative said others’ results were still outstanding. She said the late policeman was from Isipingo, south of Durban.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Jeff Dladla said 14 members had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Almost half of 271 members are likely to test positive,” said Dladla.

However, Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize warned that the reopening of the economy would not end well for workers.

He said flights would be “transporters” of the virus. “It is a huge concern because the virus could move without being detected,” said Mkhize.

The SAPS communications department could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

Sunday Tribune